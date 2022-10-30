Gilbert resident Katrena Besich and her eight children are BIG fans of singer-songwriter Michael Bublé – so much so that they’ve choreographed dance moves to his latest song “Higher.”
Besich’s video now ranks fifth in a national dance competition hosted by Bublé and dancer Derek Hough.
Now the single mom is asking for the public’s votes to put them in the No. 1 spot and win the grand prize – a trip to Los Angeles for four along with tickets to “Dancing With The Stars” finale on Nov. 21, tickets to Disneyland, a one-on-one face time with Bublé and a private dance lesson with Hough.
The dance contest features multiple rounds of eliminations through Nov. 4 with a winner announced on Nov. 7. Each round lasts five days with the most recent round for the top 25 ending Saturday, Nov. 5.
People are allowed one vote a day and can view the video and cast their ballot at challenges.gigg.com/channel/michaelbuble/6318cf3da7e52b514b89ddbb#/submission.
The Gilbert Sun News sat down last week to talk with mom Besich about their video.
Which two children are featured on the video?
The two children in the video are Marlise and Hugo. My daughter who does dance and cheer is Carlin. She was originally going to make our video, but she struggles with anxiety and perfectionism, so she gave up the day before the contest submissions were due.
Because our family loves Michael Bublé, my other children decided they wanted to submit a video so we could still have a chance of winning, meeting Michael Bublé, going to Disneyland and Carlin getting a private dance lesson with Derek Hough. We made a video of something that regularly happens at our house – dancing to Michael Bublé.
Part of the prize includes a private dance lesson with Hough, which the family hopes to win and give to Carlin. Tell us a bit more about the budding dancer.
All of my girls have taken group dance lessons except Carlin, who attends Cooley Middle School. She did other activities, including gymnastics. When she signed up for electives last year, I was surprised when she signed up for dance. I didn’t think it would last. I was wrong. She talks about dance nearly every day.
She dances around the house whenever she has a chance or even at a store if fun music is playing. When we went to her first school recital, she had parts in her dance numbers where she was highlighted.
When Carlin tried out for dance for this school year, she was able to make the advanced dance class. Because she loves dancing so much, she also tried out for cheer. She not only made the squad but is one of two cheer captains. Dancing was a hidden talent that she is just discovering.
Although all my girls love to dance, a private dance lesson with an amazing dance professional would be a once in a lifetime opportunity for Carlin. Attending the DWTS finale would be an amazing side perk.
The prize provides four people with airfare and tickets. Which members of the family will go if you win.
If we won, I would ask if we could trade the four airfare tickets for four more Disneyland tickets. Then we would drive. I plan on crossing that bridge if we get there. Michael Bublé is big on family and I don’t think that accommodations would cost more (probably less) so I’m hoping they would agree.
If it came down to it, I would not leave any children who wanted to go to Disneyland at home. The prize also includes hotel accommodations. Even if no adjustments are made to the prize package, a family trip to Disneyland will be much more affordable with the prizes included in this contest.
What’s so appealing about Bublés’ music?
After I had my fifth baby, I was searching for something to help bring more happiness into my life. Raising five young children – really, any number – is hard.
That was when I found Michael Bublé. I love how happy and fun his music was. It’s also pretty timeless and classy. His orchestra adds an incredible touch. His voice and talent is amazing.
My kids fell in love. I started going to his concerts. My kids wanted to go too and so I have taken all but one of them, my 15-year-old son who didn’t want to go. He is on the Spectrum.
When Michael Bublé released one of his newer songs in March, “I’ll Never Not Love You,” and posted a dance challenge for that song on social media, my kids wanted to do it. The song really resonated with us as it is about being hurt and then finding a new, lasting love.
The kids wanted to post the video on social media so Michael Bublé could see it. We made a public Instagram account, thecrazyeightz, so he could have the chance to see it. He did and even “liked” our video.