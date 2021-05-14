The pandemic afforded most people time to plant backyard gardens, bake goodies and engage in long-postponed do-it-yourself home projects.
Retired Gilbert travel agent Barry Jackson used his to study “The Federalist Papers.”
The historical documents are a series of 85 essays written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison between October 1787 and May 1788.
Jackson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University/Fullerton and a has a thirst for history, fished out a book long in his possession.
“All of a sudden, I had no hockey or basketball to watch. I had this book since college, about 50 years ago; I decided to get it out and read it,” said Jackson, 79.
“The Federalist Papers” is not idle reading while brewing coffee: the essays run into nearly 500 pages.
“I read all 85 papers, I read all 85 papers again and I made four pages of notes and just really found comfort,” he said. “I went back and read them again and again, I have underlines, notes in the margin, things like that.”
“The papers are important because they are timeless in their wisdom and insight,” Jackson said.
“The writers anticipated many of the problems that plague America today.”
With this new grasp of the essays, Jackson holds workshops. The next one is scheduled 10:30 a.m. to noon next Saturday, May 15 at HD SOUTH at Elliot and Gilbert roads, Gilbert. The presentation is free, but registration is required.
“The Federalist Papers” were written to urge New Yorkers to ratify the proposed Constitution. The essays were published anonymously under the pen name “Publius” in various New York state newspapers of the time.
“New York was very important in getting the constitution passed. They needed ratification in nine out of the 13 states. The concern was that however New York went, they may call three or four other states with them and defeat it,” said Jackson, “The governor of New York at the time, George Clinton, was not a big fan of the constitution, so Hamilton felt that these papers needed to be written.”
Jackson believes the papers are relevant in this day.
“Those men anticipated a number of contemporary issues. There is one paper where they talk about the safety of the constitution and how state leaders may make invasions of it because of some temporary situation.
“When I read that, all I could think of is the pandemic and a lot of our leaders in the last year-and-a-half have gone too far. They have used the pandemic as a vehicle for just flexing their political muscle,” he said. “And I think the writer of that paper anticipated things like this. But he also said that it wasn’t going to work because the people were too smart.”
Jackson thinks that anyone interested in history and contemporary politics, of any age, would find his presentation useful.
He presented to the Queen Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution last October and is due to also present to the DAR’s Apache Junction chapter in September. He’s planning to visit schools but is held back due to the pandemic.
The talks are interactive.
“I want my presentation to be like a classroom, with audience participation. I will ask questions to let the group members share their knowledge,” he said.
Jackson has lived in Gilbert 19 years and participated in the Gilbert Chamber of Commerce program, Gilbert Leadership Class XIII.
He has traveled extensively in the Caribbean islands and said a day trip to Nevis was especially noteworthy because it’s where Alexander Hamilton was born. His home is no longer there, but there’s a plaque where it used to be.
During the pandemic, when he began reading the essays, Jackson said he also made time to watch old movies and tv series.
“I watched 30 episodes of ‘The Odd Couple,’ a show from the 60s and 70s. So, I was putting my time between James Madison and Oscar Madison,” he said.
When asked who entertained him more, Jackson replied “It was pretty much a draw.”
To attend Barry Jackson’s presentation on The Federalist Papers on May 15, register at hdsouth.org. If you would like Jackson to present to a group, email him at bdjackson999@cox.net.