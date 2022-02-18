Imagine going for a run, yet suddenly traveling back in time – to Gilbert 1918.
This is the plot of Gilbert resident Jason Cvancara’s first novel, “Zona Investigations: The 918 Files: Case 000317Gilbert,” which was published last month.
The historical mystery novel follows Harry, a man who was found lying in the street covered in bruises and scratches after time slipping into Gilbert 1918.
Rather than being in the wrong place, wrong time, Harry was in the right place, wrong era.
Set 30 years into the future, Cvancara’s “The 918 Files” book series revolves around an investigator being put into a nursing home because he has an early onset of dementia. While he’s clearing out his office with his grandson, his grandson finds the 918 case files and asks what they are.
So, he pulls out one of the files, the first being the Gilbert case, and tells the story of what happened.
“Each file is going to be a book, so we have four or five already lined up,” Cvancara said. “They are all going to be based off of the private investigator from Zona Investigations who works out of Arizona. It’s going to be weird stuff, but I’m going to keep it as real as possible.”
For the protagonist, Harry, the phenomenon of “time slipping” becomes his reality. “Time slipping” involves traveling through time by unknown means and with no control.
After Harry realized he had slipped into 1918, he tries to get anyone to believe him, but no one does.
That is, until he met Charles G. William, owner of private detective agency, Zona Investigations.
Zona Investigations takes direct inspiration from Cvancara’s own private detective agency of the same name located in Mesa. In Cvancara’s book, Zona Investigations was developed for people desperate to find answers.
The agency attracts people with unusual requests and takes cases that are so strange, no one believes them.
Charles helps Harry in his search for the truth – much like how Cvancara says he provides investigative services to clients.
“I’ve always been the type of person that if you tell me something, I’m not going to discredit you,” the Gilbert resident said. “I’m going to hear you out.”
Cvancara discovered his love for law enforcement as a Security Forces member in the Air Force. After more than 20 years of military service (active and reserves), Cvancara worked in civilian law enforcement for over a decade.
The former Phoenix Police officer then started a security guard business, Silbar, Security of Phoenix, and has owned Zona Investigations for about three years now.
Cvancara said his stint in the Air Force as well as his experience as a police officer and private eye have helped him see things from a unique, law enforcement perspective.
“I wanted to do something different where I could combine my experience in law enforcement, security and everything else with my creative brain that comes up with weird stuff and put it into a fiction book that would entertain people,” he said.
“The 918 Files” offers a mixture of reality and fiction with unexplained cases featuring interactions with historical people, places and events.
“The storyline flows with what I’ve experienced over the years dealing with weird stuff and just kind of the process of how an investigator works cases,” Cvancara said. “There are different parts in the book where the police interact with people and they interact in the same way I would have.”
Cvancara credits his mother, who passed away last August, as the person he inherited his creative genes from. She was always open to different, weird ideas and helped him a lot with the book, he said.
If Cvancara was ever stuck, his mother would help him find a creative way to move the story along.
Another family member who the book takes influence from is Cvancara’s great grandfather, William, whom the investigator is named after.
To be as historically accurate as possible as Harry walks toward Old Town Gilbert in 1918, Cvancara went to the Gilbert Museum and tried to find as much information as he could on Gilbert during that period.
He did research online as well to learn about what Arizona looked like at the time, what law enforcement was like and what kinds of communication were available.
“Another goal is to get people interested in history and make people realize just how fast Gilbert has grown,” Cvancara said. “It hasn’t always been like this. At one point in time, Gilbert was just dirt roads and a couple of buildings.”
The number “918” wasn’t chosen randomly for his book series, Cvancara said. In reality, 918 is the radio code in Phoenix for mental illness.
“At the beginning of the book, it’s dedicated to those thought to be crazy,” he said. “Sometimes people experience weird things and they’re actually telling the truth. So that’s what all these stories are going to be based on. Someone has experienced something and people are going to think they’re out of their mind but in reality, they’re not.”
Cvancara soon plans to start writing his next book, which will most likely be set in Prescott. If his first book does well, he anticipates his second to be released this fall.
Cvancara also hopes that “The 918 Files” could be turned into a television series in the future.
“Think of it like ‘The X-Files’ where it seems real, but kind of not,” he said. “You’re always guessing whether or not it’s a true story.”
“Zona Investigations: The 918 Files: Case 000317Gilbert” can be purchased through Amazon.
To keep up with the latest “The 918 Files” updates follow the series’ Instagram page @the_918_files or its Facebook and Twitter page, both @The918Files. To shop “The 918 Files” merchandise or to read about other Arizona-based cases visit the918files.com.