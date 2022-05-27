Michael Ivery, a former deejay and a father of three girls, has followed through with an epiphany.
Accordingly, the Gilbert resident is launching a hardcover children’s book titled “Tubba and Friends – The Big Music Jamboree.” The book’s main character, an overall-wearing, guitar-playing and rosy-cheeked bear, is inspired by his 5-year-old daughter Emma.
The little girl has a passion for music and adventure, according to the father, and often invites imaginary friends to join.
Tubba and her band of friends are to be a part of a brand that will also include apparel, stickers and animation. Its companion website contains downloadable activities.
Ivery was right in the middle of his deejay career in 2018 when he had this notion that he should write this book.
“I pondered the idea off and on, but it wasn’t until 2021 that it came to fruition,” he said. “I was drawing pictures with my youngest daughter sitting on the couch. She asked me to draw a bear, a penguin, a tiger, and it ended up being ten animal characters in all.
“I suggested we dress them up to give them each their own characteristics. From there, it just hit me, the more I looked at them, the more the idea came to me ‘what if I wrote a story’ around the ‘friends,’ as Emma calls them, and include backgrounds of all the places Emma likes or sees when we drive,” he recalled.
Ivery, his wife Christina and their three daughters ages 5, 13 and 14, have lived in Gilbert for a decade. He grew up mainly in Scottsdale.
Emma would point out things she saw while she rode in the car. “In Gilbert, especially, there’s a lot to see. We would pass the silos, white picket fences, see hot air balloons, mountains and farms,” he said.
These details ended up in his illustrations and helped write the story. He first used a pencil on paper to draw the characters and the backgrounds, then scanned and loaded it to Adobe Photoshop and created the artwork digitally.
“I had some prior experience creating all the marketing materials for me as a DJ over the years, so that was a little head start,” he said. “But when it came to this project, I watched videos online to learn more techniques and different tools I could use to create better design, textures and colors. Plus, groups on Facebook helped guide me with some tools.”
After nearly a year of drawing and revision, a colorful slate of characters has emerged. The basis of the story is Emma, who loves music, friendship and adventure.
Tubba Bear is caring, friendly, talented and the heart-and-soul of the brand as well as the face for friendship and kindness. Her friends include a learned looking owl, a green hatted elephant, a pig, tiger and monkey. Together, they plan to embark on many adventures.
True to Ivery’s personality, the first story is about making music. In it, Tubba sets off on a rhyming adventure with her pink guitar. Along the way, she travels and meets new friends who have their own musical instruments.
Before long, the sounds of “oompah-oompah” and “shake, shake, shake!” become the pathway to her new adventure. What starts as an idea for one quickly adds to an amusing day of friends on their way to “The Big Music Jamboree.”
The read-aloud story, suitable for ages 3-6, features flamboyant visuals, appealing characters, musical instruments and engaging educational elements. Each page has rhyme and repetition as befits early learning.
Ivery, who doesn’t have a background in writing, nevertheless has been an avid reader since childhood, guided by his mother. He remembers doing well in high school English language and literature. Books still play a part in his life and the family has a large collection at home.
“I think it’s been a combination of reading hundreds of children’s books to my own kids that also helped give me some starting points,” he said.
His 21-year career as an international deejay has also been a dream come true. At his peak, he played to 15,000-plus crowds and has worked across North America, Brazil, The Netherlands and other countries.
He has shared the stage with artists such as the rapper Pitbull, the swing and ska band Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and the rhythm and blues vocal group The Miracles and worked events for many notable entertainment companies such as Sony, NBA and Tower Records.
“But that was then and it’s all come to an end,” Ivery said. “I’m not sad it’s over, I’m happy it happened, but I’ve turned the page, and I’m here now doing something new and equally exciting.”
Avery hopes to build the same credibility and excitement of deejaying through children’s edutainment.
“I’m sure there will always be a small part of me that misses the crowd, noise and limelight,” he said. “But as my kids get older and you come into being a parent, the only noise I love more is from my kids.”
Details: The hard cover book with dust jacket of Tubba and Friends: “The Big Music Jamboree” is $18 at tubbaandfriends.com. The book will be available in June.