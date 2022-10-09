Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident.
“We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It was one day, as we were still dealing with omicron. In hindsight, it could have been two.”
It was so successful, the partner to The Italian Festival of Arizona will reappear this coming weekend as the Scottsdale Taste of Italy and Music Festival on the Scottsdale Canal.
The two-day celebration features live music, hand-crafted Italian items, wine tastings, authentic Italian cuisine, pizza ovens and Italian food trucks.
Entertainers include Italian-born classical crossover tenor Michéal Castaldo and accordion player Cory Pesaturo. Attendees can enjoy traditional dances, opera singers, live performances on two stages all day and a spaghetti eating contest for kids. Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a variety of authentic gelato, cannoli and biscotti.
“In 2022, we planned our Italian festival to happen in Phoenix,” said Guzzo. “We did that at (Phoenix’s) Heritage Square, and it was a huge success. We didn’t want to let go of Scottsdale, though. We really enjoy hosting an event in Scottsdale.
“Originally, we planned the Scottsdale Taste of Italy and Music Festival for November, but there wasn’t space available. So, we chose October and it’s now a two-day event. We thought, ‘Let’s make it a little more encompassing and offer a variety of different food.’ The Scottsdale’s Taste of Italy and Music Festival was born.”
The City of Scottsdale gave the festival $66,000 from the Tourism Development Fund established for events and event development.
For the event, guests will see entertainment on two stages, along with pizza, pasta and nonfood vendors.
“We’re doing our best to make it fun,” Guzzo said. “The food is lovely….For other vendors, we have Italian women’s purses.”
“We’ll have another gal who makes jewelry out of Italian coins. She’s going to be there with her products and jewelry.
“We have a variety of different things meant to get people engaged and introduce to someone or something they haven’t seen before. We want them to be entertained for a few hours and enjoy the event. It’ll be busy. It’ll be fun.”
The festival marks the first time Castaldo has performed in Scottsdale.
He said festivals are an important way of spreading the truth about Italian culture.
“By doing festivals and telling stories in between my songs, I try to balance the negative stereotype that Hollywood has told for many, many years. I talk about food, music, who inspired me, the great inventors and the great navigators and the great geniuses, the great painters, the renaissance. That’s something all Italians are very, very proud of.”