Gilbert Leadership

The 29 members of the 30th Gilbert Leadership Class completed their year of learning about the community recently. (Gilbert Leadership)

Gilbert Leadership celebrated the graduation of its Class 30 recently at a formal ceremony recognizing the 29 participants of this year’s cohort.

Sponsored by the Gilbert Chamber Foundation, it aims to raise up local leadership by promoting and inspiring action on issues that impact the Town of Gilbert. The program influences the community by building leadership capacity, increasing knowledge and awareness of community concerns, and nurturing future leaders.

“Prior to Gilbert Leadership, I never was a part of the communities I lived in and didn’t understand how much I took for granted,” said Joseph Barrientes, sales manager at Senergy Petroleum and graduate of Gilbert Leadership Class 30. “Now, I feel proud to be a part of my community because I know how much work goes into making this one of the best places in the country.”

The following individuals were recognized as graduates of Gilbert Leadership Class 30:

Jeff Armstrong, Higley Unified School District

Sandra Ballester, Schooley Mitchell-Why Not Optimize

Eric Barkyoumb, Dignity Health

Brendan Barrett, Skynetwest, LLC

Joe Barrientes, Senergy Petroleum

Mark Bergerson, The Arizona Group

Jen Dille, Devscale Software

Danielle Dodge, Town of Gilbert

James Dragonette, Gilbert Christian Schools

Kerri Gideon, Katy Companies (Katy Building & Design)

Jason Gillette, Guild Health Group

Tameka Hartman, Town of Gilbert

Faith Heinrich, Banner|Aetna

Pam Johnson, Pam Johnson Ins Acy Inc Dba State Farm Insurance

Mindy Jones, Amy Jones Group

Teresa Joseph, Higley Unified School District

Reginald Mason, Hill International

Chris Melson, FirstBank

Jessica Nelson, Salt River Project

Barbara Newman, Gilbert Public Schools

Ashley O’Brion, Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College

Lisa Potter, Gilbert Chamber of Commerce

Sanketh Sangam, Wells Fargo

Nikki Schaal, Farm Bureau Financial Services

Emily Staples, FASTSIGNS of Gilbert

Tim Troy, Enjoyment Realty

Jane Vela, Landings Credit Union

Tanya Wright, Town of Gilbert

Benjamin Zibers, Park University Gilbert

Class members attended full-day sessions once each month for nine months; completed a series of local tours; and worked together to select, organize, and execute a community service project.

For that project, the class partnered with Gilbert Sister Cities on the fundraising and installation of the Friendship Garden located at Gilbert Regional Park.

Gilbert Leadership is currently accepting applications to participate in the program’s 31st class and will begin interviewing applicants in August. Gilbert-area residents and/or employees are eligible to apply. Applications are due July 5.

“Gilbert Leadership is more than a program but a new way to look at being a leader and committing to be intentionally engaged in your community,” said Jenna Kahl, associate vice president of institutional advancement at Chandler/Gilbert Community College, a graduate of Gilbert Leadership Class 27, and a member of the Gilbert Leadership steering committee.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities that this program and people have provided me, but I don’t take for granted that it takes ongoing work on my part as a leader to remain involved and encourage others to do the same.”

Program information and application are at gilbertleadership.com.

