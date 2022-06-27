Gilbert Leadership celebrated the graduation of its Class 30 recently at a formal ceremony recognizing the 29 participants of this year’s cohort.
Sponsored by the Gilbert Chamber Foundation, it aims to raise up local leadership by promoting and inspiring action on issues that impact the Town of Gilbert. The program influences the community by building leadership capacity, increasing knowledge and awareness of community concerns, and nurturing future leaders.
“Prior to Gilbert Leadership, I never was a part of the communities I lived in and didn’t understand how much I took for granted,” said Joseph Barrientes, sales manager at Senergy Petroleum and graduate of Gilbert Leadership Class 30. “Now, I feel proud to be a part of my community because I know how much work goes into making this one of the best places in the country.”
The following individuals were recognized as graduates of Gilbert Leadership Class 30:
Jeff Armstrong, Higley Unified School District
Sandra Ballester, Schooley Mitchell-Why Not Optimize
Eric Barkyoumb, Dignity Health
Brendan Barrett, Skynetwest, LLC
Joe Barrientes, Senergy Petroleum
Mark Bergerson, The Arizona Group
Jen Dille, Devscale Software
Danielle Dodge, Town of Gilbert
James Dragonette, Gilbert Christian Schools
Kerri Gideon, Katy Companies (Katy Building & Design)
Jason Gillette, Guild Health Group
Tameka Hartman, Town of Gilbert
Faith Heinrich, Banner|Aetna
Pam Johnson, Pam Johnson Ins Acy Inc Dba State Farm Insurance
Mindy Jones, Amy Jones Group
Teresa Joseph, Higley Unified School District
Reginald Mason, Hill International
Chris Melson, FirstBank
Jessica Nelson, Salt River Project
Barbara Newman, Gilbert Public Schools
Ashley O’Brion, Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College
Lisa Potter, Gilbert Chamber of Commerce
Sanketh Sangam, Wells Fargo
Nikki Schaal, Farm Bureau Financial Services
Emily Staples, FASTSIGNS of Gilbert
Tim Troy, Enjoyment Realty
Jane Vela, Landings Credit Union
Tanya Wright, Town of Gilbert
Benjamin Zibers, Park University Gilbert
Class members attended full-day sessions once each month for nine months; completed a series of local tours; and worked together to select, organize, and execute a community service project.
For that project, the class partnered with Gilbert Sister Cities on the fundraising and installation of the Friendship Garden located at Gilbert Regional Park.
Gilbert Leadership is currently accepting applications to participate in the program’s 31st class and will begin interviewing applicants in August. Gilbert-area residents and/or employees are eligible to apply. Applications are due July 5.
“Gilbert Leadership is more than a program but a new way to look at being a leader and committing to be intentionally engaged in your community,” said Jenna Kahl, associate vice president of institutional advancement at Chandler/Gilbert Community College, a graduate of Gilbert Leadership Class 27, and a member of the Gilbert Leadership steering committee.
“I am so grateful for the opportunities that this program and people have provided me, but I don’t take for granted that it takes ongoing work on my part as a leader to remain involved and encourage others to do the same.”
Program information and application are at gilbertleadership.com.