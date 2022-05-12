The Gilbert Kiwanis Club has a long record of supporting schools in the Gilbert School District through various programs and working to help the community thrive.
“Community is everything to Kiwanians,” member Nola Gear said. “They ingrain themselves in what is possible to better schools and children’s lives across the country. Locally in Gilbert, they are focused on ensuring students have what they need to be successful.”
One example is the Student of the Month, which was renamed the Bob Miles Citizenship Award in recognition of the late Kiwanian Bob Miles, who was passionate about this program and helped expand and grow it in GPS.
And on April 29, Patterson Elementary student Bella Anderson benefited from his legacy when the Kiwanis Club awarded her a bike, lock and helmet for winning the Bob Miles Citizenship Award.
The award goes to a student who demonstrates the school’s Six Pillars of Character – trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. The student is presented with a bike or a computer tablet during an assembly. The Gilbert Kiwanis Club focuses on GPS Title 1 elementary schools.
Patterson Principal Lucas Blackburn praised the club’s generosity, noting how Bob and Irene Miles have supported students’ success through education with events like BUGS (Bring Up Grades), the backpack program, holiday support of families in need and awarding a bike to one lucky student.
“The support has led to so many happy faces and better lives for our community,” Gear said.
Blackburn said, “We lost a dear friend in Bob Miles. Bob has been part of Patterson for many years and is a part of our family. The memories Bob, Irene, and the Gilbert Kiwanis Club have afforded so many, throughout Gilbert, will never be forgotten.”
Gear said renaming the award in Miles’ honor commemorates a lasting legacy, explaining, “Bob made this world a better place, not by his words, but by his actions. Alongside Irene, we are so thankful for their dedication to our students.”
It’s not just Patterson students who have benefited from the Gilbert Kiwanis’ dedication to students and the community.
Colin Kelly, principal of Sonoma Elementary School recalled how she had met the Miles when she became principal in fall 2008.
“They explained to me that they wanted to give a bike away to a student each month,” she said. “I thought that was just about the coolest idea ever. That began a tradition that continues today, 15 years and over 100 bikes later. “
Gear said the Gilbert Kiwanis “has had a tremendous impact on the lives of countless students at several Gilbert Public Schools.
“Even today, a bike is a big deal for a child. For many of these students, it is their first bike that isn’t a hand-me-down,” she continued. However, it isn’t really the bike that is the biggest take away. The student recognizes that being a good kid and working hard and making the right choices is a good thing.
“The other students have a visual representation of a positive role model. Someone they can model their behavior after. The families get to see how supportive their school is of their student. It has had a profound and lasting impact at my school. Bob’s legacy carries on in our schools.”
“Since his passing, each month we have continued to recognize our student of character by giving away ‘Bob’s Bike,’” Gear said. “The students all refer to it as Bob’s Bike. Bob and Irene, and the Gilbert Kiwanis, have been reinforcing all that we hope our students will become. They’ve done it by giving away a bike, and we are all better off for it.”
Each year, the Gilbert Kiwanis Club also packs backpacks with school supplies for students who need them and delivers them to elementary schools in the Gilbert School District. It also gives gift cards during the Christmas holidays to needy families.
The club’s partnership with local businesses provides additional support only further highlights their commitment to service and the betterment of the community.
The club also extends an invitation to any resident interested in “helping to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children in the Gilbert area,” Gear said.
The club meets at 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month from September to May at The Biscuit House, 1235 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert.
Information: GilbertKiwanisClub.org.