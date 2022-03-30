Gilbert High School Theatre Arts Director Dr. Angela Hines is taking her students – and audience – into Christian author-theologian C.S. Lewis’ mythical world of Narnia next weekend with the presentation of “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.”
The school, 1101 E Elliot Rd, Gilbert, will present the play at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 31-April 2. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and available at GoFan.co.
And judging by the work invested in the production by the young thespians and crew since Feb. 1, this show promises a rewarding theatrical experience.
“This show will allow you to have a live, shared experience that is family friendly, timely themes and tugs at your heart strings,” Hines said. “It is a beautiful story of forgiveness, courage, and family fortitude. We have amazing actors and technicians who will create theatre magic.”
The play, based on the first and best-known installment in Lewis’ seven-book series of Narnia novels for children, will take the audience into a world of talking animals and other mythical creatures – including a talking lion and an evil witch. “Lion” also was a hit 2015 movie.
The Gilbert High version was edited by former Gilbert Public Schools theater teacher Steve Abaroa and was selected by Hines because “it is a story that allows us to open up our imaginations and dream of possibilities beyond our existence.
“It challenges our theater department both technically and in our acting and will push what we have ever done before,” Hines added, calling it “an epic story about good overcoming evil” that “lets us travel to a faraway land full of adventure.”
Hines also believes the play is ideal for teens since it focuses on four siblings “transforming from youth with simple, egocentric concerns into young adults who gain confidence, understand responsibility, and learn about forgiveness and caring for others during their time in Narnia.”
“It has themes that are still relevant and timely,” she said, saying that as a teacher she has often watched “students transform into their own maturity and confidence.”
“This story really resonated with me and felt timely,” Hines added.
Complimenting the acting is Gilbert High’s dynamic approach to staging.
“At Gilbert High we are known for our set design and construction,” Hines said. “This production aims to keep the bar high.”
That includes raked circular platforms that move on castors, artistic angular lines, interpretive set locations, gorgeous rented backdrops and a multitude of “wagons” – platforms mounted on casters and transformed into mini homes and locations.
Parents and students helped transform the stage into that fantasy world, she added.
“We knew we didn’t have the budget for anything crazy, but we have ingenuity and creativity,” Hines explained. “Students met with staff members and designed the set and we had an amazing staff and booster parents who showed up to help build and design this production’s sets. Our parents and staff have been instrumental in the creation of this set and the prop-and-puppet construction.
“For this we have a two-person puppet for Aslan (the lion), a centaur, a unicorn, and dragon puppet,” she continued “These all take an abundant of time and resources, and not to mention manpower. Our department is a force and has created some exciting pieces of puppetry, props, and set construction that we are really proud of.”
And befitting the elaborate set come equally ornate costumes, she said. While some are rented or stored from previous productions, Kaitlynn Kochis and her costume crew created all the animals and fantasy characters that are in this production.
“Our White Queen was an add-on to one of our pulled costumes to create the chilly post- apocalyptic factor we wanted,” Hines said. “Our lion is a large two-person operating puppet.”
That lion is the creation of three members of the same family: alumna Amanda Hazzard, freshman Grant Hazzard and 7th grader Allie Hazzard.
Two actors have to be part of Aslan the lion because it “is large and in charge,” Hines said, adding “We are very excited to showcase this bit of theatre magic.”
Getting familiar with the script has inspired many students in the production not only to start reading Lewis’ collective works but also to dig deep into themselves, Hines said.
“This show has been a turning point in some students’ lives, allowing them to explore their own creativity, reach their full potential, and build their confidence,” she said.
“This cast has exceeded expectations and has learned how important each other is. Their bond and teamwork is impressive. This has been a true joy and honor to work with this dynamic group of students, staff, and parents.”