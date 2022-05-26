Gilbert Girl Scout Julie Nutter knows that making friends in high school isn’t always easy.
Seeking to make a difference at her high school and cultivate positive connections between students, Julie came up with the idea to bring others together through rock painting, earning her the highest honor in Girl Scouts for her efforts, a Gold Award.
“There are so many freshman students coming together from different middle schools and they often aren’t placed in classes with previous friends, leaving them feeling isolated or alone,” Julie said.
“I believe high schools should have a program in place where new students, freshman or not, can interact with current upperclassmen that make them feel welcome, connected and a part of something bigger”
To help students feel more connected to their classmates and make new friends, Julie created a Kindness Rock Garden at her alma mater, Higley High.
To bring the idea to life, she established a team for the project to help paint and set up rocks for the garden and also worked to collect donations for project tools like paint, brushes, table coverings, and more.
“Some students never have to go to a new school where they don’t know anyone as they have lived in the same place and grown up with the same friends. With this project I hope to see students come together to promote kindness to others, not just who they are comfortable with,” Julie explained.
Overcoming obstacles on the way to completing her project, Julie learned important lessons on perseverance while making a difference.
“I learned that it is important to never give up on what we are trying to do. Things get hard in life and we run into obstacles, but we can’t let things get in our way,” she said.
“It is important to take a step back and look at the bigger picture, like realizing that the Gold Award project is completely possible and will be an accomplishment throughout all of our lives.”
As a Girl Scout of 13 years, the organization has remained a constant in Julie’s life.
“For as long as I can remember I have been a Girl Scout. I wouldn’t trade my experiences for the world and I have learned so much. It has helped me become who I am today,” she said.
The organization has introduced new roles in her life including a camp counselor position at Girl Scout Summer Camp and now as a changemaker and leader in her community through her Gold Award honor.
By earning her Gold Award, Julie exemplifies exceptional leadership skills in problem-solving by discovering a sustainable solution to challenges her community faces today.
Not only is this the most prestigious honor in Girl Scouting, but the award also has the ability to help girls stand out from the pack in college admissions, scholarship applications, and even in the U.S. Armed Forces, where awardees are able to enlist at an advanced rank.
A graduate of Higley High School and current education student at Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Julie plans to one day become a high school history teacher.