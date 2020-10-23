Gilbert resident Thomas Bonifield is bringing a Christmas message of hope early this year.
The longtime TV journalist turned filmmaker and screenwriter is debuting his first faith-based movie, “Miracle on Christmas” on Nov. 3, Election Day.
“I started writing this last fall before all this turmoil happened in the country,” Bonifield said. “It’s really not my doing. It’s the hand of God. It’s a very timely message for where we are in the country, anxious and fearful of the circumstances in light of the virus and political division.”
The movie tells the tale of Mary Boyce, a Christian woman wavering in her faith until an unexpected visitor arrives for the extended-family holiday celebration and changes everything, according to Bonifield on his Christian film blog.
Bonifield’s new career direction was a natural progression of what he had been doing for nearly three decades.
He said there are a lot of similarities between the two professions – especially the visual story telling.
After graduating from Arizona State University in the mid-1980s, Bonifield worked as a producer for Fox 10 Phoenix, ABC News, NBC News as its deputy foreign news editor and Moscow bureau chief and IHA, an international news gathering agency in Istanbul.
“For the last eight years of my career as a journalist it was in an executive role, CEO of news in Istanbul, Turkey,” Bonifield recalled.
Bonifield’s journalism work took him all over the world where he’s interviewed U.S. Presidents Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush, Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev and Russian President Vladimir Putin and covered the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and wars in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.
He said he didn’t want to be on the road anymore and three years ago, he and his wife and three children moved to Queen Creek and then to Gilbert four months ago.
“I thought a lot of it and prayed a lot,” he said. “Screenwriting was the best way to go.”
Bonifield used some of his life experience in his screenplay.
“When we were still in Istanbul, my family and I endured a difficult year where my wife had serious health problems, her dad died and my contract unexpectedly ended early,” he said.
Despite the three traumatic events, Bonifield said as Christians, he and his family experienced an inner peace.
“This was the catalyst for the (screenplay),” said Bonifield, who began actively practicing his faith while involved with Campus Crusade for Christ at ASU. “Even in times of trouble, God is in control.”
The film was shot in February and March in Brighton, a suburb in Detroit, Michigan.
Bonifield’s screenplay originally had the location set in the Valley but was told by Green Apple Entertainment that a Christmas movie needed snow. Green Apple is a distributor of independent film and TV content.
So, cast and crew flew to Michigan and initially got the white fluffy stuff.
“The first half of the shoot was buried in half a foot of snow and over one weekend the temperatures went to 55 degrees and all the snow disappeared, which is bad,” Bonifield said. “This move takes place on one day, Christmas Day. I was sweating bullets and prayed like crazy over the weekend.”
Bonifield said movies backed by big studios would simply go back and re-shoot the scenes but he was on a tight budget and didn’t have that luxury.
The film cost just under $500,000 and most of it was self-funded.
“We came up with solutions to make it work so people hopefully won’t notice,” he said.
Although the film talks about faith, Bonifield said it’s not done is a heavy-handed way so it would reach a broader audience.
“I’ve made it universally acceptable,” he said. “There are universal issues here, love of family, fidelity to family, forgiveness, reconciliation and redemption and support of family. I made it so it appeals to anyone out there irrespective of your faith.”
So, on Election Day, the DVDs will line the shelves of major retailers like Walmart and Target and the movie will be available on-demand and in digital format.
Bonifield said he is working on deals to bring screenings to venues, with more information to be announced at a later date.
“I think if this movie has some success, I would love to have a sequel,” Bonifield said.
“Christmas movies have become an absolutely phenomenon. Hallmark makes 40 brand new Christmas movies a year and Lifetime makes 30 Christmas movies a year – that’s 70 made-for-TV movies every year in America.
“Interestingly, I think when you consider there are 100,000 Americans who attend church every week, there’s a huge faith-based community out there and Hallmark and Lifetime do a great job but from a secular perspective I think there is a place for us as Christian filmmakers.”