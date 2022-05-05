Parents of children with developmental delays know the road to diagnosis is long and filled with many obstacles – but the road is especially challenging for those who have autism.
In Arizona, where the Centers for Disease Control estimates one in 44 children has autism, families often wait more than a year to have their children evaluated.
Gilbert mother Olivia Koenen waited two years for her son, Remi, to obtain the diagnosis he needed and surmounted countless hurdles along the way.
Initially, she noticed problems with his hearing. Remi didn’t respond to his name or to loud noises and toys.
Yet, because he sometimes passed hearing tests his pediatrician administered during regular visits, Koenen was told it was common for moms to be paranoid and everything was fine.
By the time Remi was 2 yet not speaking, Koenen decided to take him to an audiologist herself after the pediatrician refused to provide a referral.
“His doctor told me he would talk when he was ready, but when I accidentally dropped some cutting boards right next to him in the kitchen and he didn’t react, I knew something was wrong,” she said. “The audiologist said he needed tubes to remove fluid that had built up and the procedure fully corrected his hearing.”
Yet Remi still wasn’t speaking when he turned 3.
Koenen also observed key behavioral differences between Remi and his twin brother.
“Strange things sent him over the edge. I took the boys to a trampoline park that had a shiny concrete floor, and Remi panicked at the idea of walking on it. Instead, he jumped from rug to rug.”
Koenen enrolled Remi in an early intervention preschool, where he had access to speech and occupational therapies, but he still didn’t speak. She switched pediatricians, but learned there was a year-long wait list for autism evaluations.
Hoping to have Remi evaluated sooner, Koenen found a psychologist who could see him after two months. After meeting with him, the psychologist was unable to make a conclusive diagnosis.
“Remi met some of the markers, but not all, and the psychologist wasn’t sure if his hearing troubles had contributed,” she said.
Koenen had a similar experience when she visited a developmental nurse practitioner: because Remi didn’t meet every marker on the state’s checklist, the nurse practitioner also declined to diagnose.
“I was so unsure of myself and wish I had been more assertive. I’m not a doctor but I knew what I saw. A professional sees him for an hour, tops, but when you’re with them all the time you see more,” she said. “Just because they don’t see what you see doesn’t mean you should give up.”
Koenen and her ex-husband persevered, eventually finding Axis for Autism, a Phoenix company that specializes in autism diagnoses for children and adults. Not only were they able to see Remi within two weeks, but they also assessed him in a different way.
“They were incredibly thorough, spending time getting to know and interacting with Remi to figure out how he behaves,” Koenen said. “They took a holistic approach, examining not only his motor and social skills, but also how he communicates and regulates his emotions. They talked and played with Remi to develop a well-rounded picture of what he is actually like.”
Two weeks later, a psychologist met with Koenen and her ex-husband over Zoom to provide a comprehensive report. Remi did have autism – and with the diagnosis, she was able to get him into applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy.
“Axis for Autism understands that people can still have autism without displaying all the stereotypical signs. They didn’t put Remi into a box,” Koenen said. “Many – including some in the medical profession – believe kids have to fit into a perfect autism mold, when in reality, kids are all over the place. It’s a huge relief to know Remi can get services that will help instead of having to spend the rest of his life in a gray area.”
Remi’s story isn’t uncommon in Arizona, where thousands of children languish on wait lists. With a shortage of qualified psychologists to administer evaluations, the wait only grows longer.
Using groundbreaking technology to streamline evaluations for its network of 20 psychologists who specialize in autism diagnosis, Axis for Autism has cut the wait down to less than 60 days.
“Our highly trained clinical team employs multiple scientifically validated diagnostic tools to deliver gold-standard evaluations for as many as 200 people a month at our offices in Phoenix, Glendale and Tucson,” said Christine Ehrich, CEO at Axis for Autism.
Moreover, with a bilingual staff and contracts with most Medicaid plans, the company is addressing economic and ethnic disparities in treatment.
“Axis for Autism is committed to helping everyone receive life-changing autism diagnoses. By hiring employees who speak Spanish, we remove a language barrier that prevents or delays people from getting what they need,” Ehrich said.
Because the company works with a variety of psychologists, it addresses a wide variety of patients.
“Our deep bench of psychologists includes those who specialize in small children as well as adolescents, teens and adults. We pair each person with the psychologist best suited to their individual needs for evaluations and do a warm hand off for therapy to connect families with the right provider,” said Ehrich.
Koenen is grateful trusting her intuition resulted in 5-year-old Remi getting the help he needs.
“It never hurts to see someone else versus always wondering if there’s something more you can do. Parents need to follow their gut instinct.”
Information: axisforautism.com.