Two Gilbert Classical Academy students won a prestigious Flinn Scholarship that will pay for a full ride at one of the state’s public universities.
Gilbert residents Sophia Hammer and Eugenia Trakal joined 18 other high-achieving high school seniors in the state who received the annual award.
“I was ecstatic,” said Sophia when she learned of her award. “I was taking my senior photos when I got the call so it felt like I got the call right at the perfect time. I teared up and called my parents and they were so excited as well.”
Sophia, who will attend University of Arizona in the fall, is getting a jump on her studies by taking two online courses through the university’s New Start Program during the summer.
She also has other plans for the summer.
“My family and I are moving to Tucson over the summer, which is exciting because I have never moved before,” Sophia said. “I plan on continuing my internship with Arizona Jews for Justice, which is a social justice nonprofit that advocates for the voiceless and works towards being a part of positive change-making in the local community.”
Sophia wants to serve her community and is considering a career in local government.
She plans to double-major in the university’s program, Politics, Philosophy, Economics and Law and in Family Studies and Human Development, a social work program.
“I recently have been thinking about going into social work and using it to help families who are seeking asylum at the Arizona and Mexican border,” she said.
Sophia said her interest was spurred by her volunteer work with Arizona Jews for Justice’s International Rescue Committee, which offers aid to asylum seekers and immigrants coming through the Arizona and Mexican border.
“I have really loved it and loved working with the people there,” she said.
Eugenia, 17, was on cloud nine when she was notified of her award.
“When I saw I was getting a phone call from the Flinn Foundation, I literally screamed,” Eugenia recalled. “I am so excited and grateful to be joining such an inspiring community of scholars. It’s a dream come true.”
The teen will attend Arizona State University’s Barrett, the Honors College in the fall.
“I hope to double major in finance and business sustainability potentially with certificates in international business and data analytics,” Eugenia said. “I am captivated by the practice of impact investing – deploying charitable capital in ways that create both a social and financial return, often leveraging additional financing to bring projects to scale and achieve greater impact.
“In the long-term, I plan to work for an investment banking firm, such as Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America or BlackRock or a nonprofit, like the Arizona Community Foundation, to mobilize the financial sector’s support for sustainable development.”
But before she embarks on her academic journey, her No. 1 priority this summer is to relax, she said.
“The past four years went by so fast and I want to make sure I take the time to celebrate all the hard work that has paid off and to thank all of the loving and supportive people who have helped me along the way,” Eugenia said.
Nearly 1,000 Arizona high-school seniors applied last fall for the Class of 2021 Flinn Scholarship.
The 35 finalists were announced earlier this year, which included five from Gilbert. The 20 winners were chosen after a March interview with the selection committee.
Each scholarship is valued over $120,000 and covers tuition, fees, housing, meals and two tours of study abroad. Only Gilbert Classical Academy and BASIS Ahwatukee had two Flinn winners. Gilbert Public Schools and Tempe Union were the only two districts to field two winners.