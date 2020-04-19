Members of First United Methodist Church of Gilbert last weekend pitched in to prepare meals and Easter goodie bags for homeless families sheltered by Family Promise of Greater Phoenix.
Family Promise rescues primarily first-time homeless families by providing shelter and basic needs while assisting them in returning to independence.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Family Promise relied on a network of volunteer churches and synagogues to shelter and feed the families.
But the nonprofit abandoned the community-based model of sheltering the families at the congregations in order to protect their volunteers and families from potential spread of the virus.
Currently, Family Promise is sheltering more than a dozen families at their day center in south Scottsdale and relies on volunteers to provide meals to the families.
“Our community-based model has been turned on its head as we navigate how to best protect our volunteers while ‘keeping our promise’ to our families,” said Executive Director Ted Taylor.
“We are so thankful to our network of volunteer organizations like Gilbert UMC that are still able to help us support our families during this challenging time,” he added.
“It has been a blessing to do this program. We are missing getting to know the families and being inspired by their strength and gratitude in the midst of current challenges. Seeing firsthand how this program works is nothing short of amazing,” said DyAnn O’Brien, host coordinator for Gilbert UMC and Family Promise.
Homeless families are more at-risk during crises and pandemics than other populations, Taylor said because they lack ready access to basic needs such as cleaning products and sanitizers.
Additionally, the stress of housing instability and lack of access to nutrition and wellness make families more susceptible to disease.
Information: FamilyPromiseAZ.org.