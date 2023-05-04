Gilbert boy’s essay moves local store owner

You have to hand it to Paxton Dean: he knows how turn fizzle into sizzle.
It came courtesy of Mona Attia, owner of Rocket Fizz in downtown Gilbert, who was so moved by the 9-year-old Gilbert boy’s classroom essay about her store that she dropped in at his EduPrize School classroom to read a thank you note.
And she came bearing gifts for teacher Lindsey Lane’s entire third-grade class to boot.
It all started with Lane’s annual assignment for her third graders to write a story about their favorite business, according to Paxton’s mother, Robin Dean.
“It is especially the best candy shop in Arizona,” Paxton declared to start his 317-word essay. “First, the candy is amazing. Second, their soda is the best. Third, their taffy is worthwhile. Lastly, they have funny statues.”
He went on to describe how Rocket Fizz’s lollipops “burst in your mouth with flavor” and that “the sodas are fun from sweet to sour.” “Do you want a good chew?” he also asked. “Rocket Fizz has barrels and barrels of salt water taffy. It is the best taffy in the world…. I bet there is a flavor for everyone.”
As for the store’s manikins, Paxton added, “The statues are funny because they are rappers, comedians, and Star Wars characters.”
“But you’ll be dreaming when you see the toys,” he concluded. “Some of them are plastic animals, some are stretchy and really cool.”
With an endorsement like that, Attia visited Paxton and his class with candy, soda and artfully decorated mystery bags for everyone – and an essay of her own.
“I started my business because I have a real passion for sweets, especially the ones that were popular when I was growing up,” she said.
Likening “retro candy” to “taking a trip down memory lane and rediscovering the treats that our parents and grandparents loved when they were young,“ she wrote:
“Candy used to be a rare and special treat that kids would look forward to on special occasions or as a reward for good behavior.”
And now, she said, “retro candy” is “a chance to connect with the past and experience a little bit of nostalgia. But it’s also a chance to try something new and different from what you might be used to.”
While extolling her Mary Janes, Bit-O-Honey and Charleston Chews, “as well as regional specialties like Big League Chew and Abba-Zab,” Attia addressed “the health implications of all this candy.”
“And it’s true that too much of any-thing is never a good thing,” she said. “But I believe that candy can be part of a balanced diet - as long as you enjoy it in moderation and make sure to brush your teeth after indulging.”
“The best part of visiting my store is the experience of trying something new and discovering what you like,” she added, thanking the class “listening to me talk about my passion for retro candy” and inviting them to visit “and experience a little bit of the past in the present.”
Stating that Attia at times choked up reading her essay, Robin Dean said, “The kids were ecstatic, cheering and laughing.”
And they were all grateful to Paxton, their hero of the day.