It’s nearly impossible to say chance alone was involved when Gilbert author Linda Jones found a broken seashell in Discovery Park last year.
Yes, as she noted, “It seemed so out of place on a dusty trail in the Arizona desert.”
And yes, it reminded her of her eldest son, Nathan Thomas Jones, who “loved seashells and collected them as a little boy.”
But it also seemed a symbol of her broken heart, which shattered on Jan. 22, 2014, when her son lost his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction a little more than 28 years after she brought him into the world.
Linda saw her discovery as something more.
“It was then that I felt Nathan telling me to write a book,” said the 11-year Gilbert mother of three other sons.
And now she has published that book. “Love Soars the Skies, A Mother’s Quest to Reach Her Son,”
Not long before Nathan’s death, Jones quit her legal assistant job to market her series of children’s books full-time.
Her four-book “Alphabet Anatomy” series, she explained, “creatively personifies the alphabet letters according to their unique graphic features.
“The first two books present a fun, easy rhyme for each alphabet letter that facilitates visual and auditory recall of each letter’s name, sound, shape, and how to write it. It’s a playful, effective way for kids to learn because rhyming is a form of play.”
But it wasn’t long after she started to market the series full time that “my world came crashing down.”
“I never intended to write a book about losing my son,’ she said. “It shattered everything I ever believed in and almost destroyed me.”
That broken seashell was among several “signs and synchronicities” she saw coming from Nathan that “became more spectacular and supernatural.”
So she wrote the “Love Soars” to “give people hope that they truly can connect with their loved ones.”
“My book is a memoir about the heartbreaking devastation of losing my son and my steadfast belief in the supreme, unyielding power of a mother’s love to soar past the stars and reach him in the place he now resides,” Jones said.
“I want readers to know there’s an invisible world that we cannot see with our mere five senses because earth – the heart planet – is tuned into one dial and one frequency. Yet that world really does exist and love is the abiding force that connects them.”
She recalls how she “implored the universe to mercifully expand and lower its invisible, life-sustaining bridge to connect heaven and earth” and believes the two worlds “merge together and prove that LOVE really does soar the skies.”
“I have to believe that all of us are capable of sharpening our vision,” she writes at one point, “so we may glimpse the wonders of eternity and fathom, in all its powerful glory, the mighty bond of love that forever weaves and sustains it.”
Her motto for writing has always been “Say what’s in your heart and touch someone else’s.”
And while she recommends the book especially for “grieving mothers because there is no greater sorrow than losing a child,” she also hopes “anyone who has lost a loved one can benefit by reading it.”
Writing the book wasn’t exactly therapeutic for Jones, who recalled that the process “was brutal for me, having to relive the parts about losing Nathan and baring the most intricate portions of my soul.
“I had a lot of anxiety about it, and I’m so relieved it’s done,” she said. “I feel better now that I’ve put it out into the world and I believe it will help those whom it is meant to help.”
Her book is available at amazon.com and many other online book platforms.