Dani Kahn has been an avid reader of webtoons – digital cartoons that originated in South Korea – ever since they became popular here about six years ago.
Now, the Gilbert artist/businesswoman is busy creating a webtoon of her own.
“Please Forgive Me” is a family-based romance drama, not too dark and dramatic, yet not too pretty and angelic, created by Kahn under the name inkydani.
The story approaches sensitive topics such as drug abuse and domestic abuse, “because that stuff does happen,” Kahn said. “I want to create a story that brought that to light in a way where it’s not judging it.”
Kahn has completed the script for about 53 episodes with each requiring 20-25 pages of drawings. Even for a prolific artist, who juggles many other projects and a part-time job in the day-to-day, that’s a lot of work.
“It’s time-consuming,” she conceded. “One page, depending on how much detail is in it, takes two to five hours each page. It’s a challenge, but I’ve decided in my mind that I’m okay with that as long as I can get something out there to get started on it.”
Kahn spent her formative years in Singapore and was inspired by Japanese anime. “I was very obsessed with that and that’s how I started drawing,” she said.
To create her story, she first sketches the illustrations roughly on paper, making thumbnails with enough information for a starting point.
She uses the digital illustration program Adobe Photoshop to ink the sketches on a Wacom Intuos tablet (inking as in using heavier lines and defining the drawings). The tablet offers multiple kinds of brushes to draw, color and outline the conversation bubbles.
“Please Forgive Me” outlines the dynamic of a contemporary Christian lifestyle.
“The main character is part of the church and that’s a big part of her character development. Everything based around it has good values,” she said, adding, “It’s a little different than people just going to church and taking communion. There’s a lot of different things that go on.”
Another character in the story is not a part of a church and doesn’t really know what he’s doing and why he behaves the way he does. He’s floundering, Kahn said. The two characters meet in the story arc, where he becomes a better person.
The webtoon is being serialized with monthly episodes on the free publishing portal created in South Korea, also called Webtoon. Kahn’s story is generating a lot of interest. She plans to write and create for Webtoon for many years.
So far, she counts more than 200 readers, which is heartening because there are many options available for fans of Webtoon, she said.
Rather than just bask in the growing numbers, Kahn would like to get to know her readers.
“For me it’s about building a community and seeing how people like the characters. I made them and I feel like they are representations of different things,” she said. “Some of the situations are related to things I have experienced.”
How would she benefit financially from this project?
“My goal is to complete the web comic, or at least have it gain momentum, and then make a better version and publish it as a graphic novel on paper, Kindle or comic reader where you can receive royalties per download,” she said.
Kahn has other irons in the fire as well. Her husband, Evan Vega, is the master roaster at their family coffee shop, Higher Grounds Roastery and Café, where she works part-time.
Her mother-in-law, Dianna Cameron, the café’s founder, trained her to bake the cinnamon rolls, muffins and other delectable that are
Together with Vega, they also run a business called Studio Fortis, which offers creative services to small businesses.
She’s plugged into the community through mural commissions, graphic design work, website creation and similar other assignments using her artistic and computer skills.
As a participant of Gilbert Leadership Class 27, Kahn designed the mural that was installed in the front yard of HD South. Another mural, of a hot-air balloon setting in Italy, is in the back room of Pinot’s Palace, a paint and sip store in Gilbert.
As a younger member of the Gilbert Visual Art League, and a board member, she is a useful resource to other artists who often need direction with online work.
An artist since she was 10 years old, Kahn’s upbringing in Singapore, from age 1 to 11, often informs her work.
“My art has been heavily influenced by the colors and artistry of Singapore,” she said. “I was exposed to the diverse culture and imagery in Singapore at a very young age through school and walking through the city.
“I believe that my work reflects that consciously and unconsciously, as I have been experimental with styles and different mediums since I have been creating art,” she added.
Kahn attended Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee Foothills and moved to Gilbert in 2012.
She attended college for a master’s degree in fine art, but although she secured a lot of schooling and college credit, she didn’t complete the program because she didn’t feel compelled.
In the same decisive way, 2020, the year of the pandemic, brought the realization that she needed to do something different with her art.
“I’ve been doing commissions and mural work and graphic design, but I realized this is very joyful for me to create stories,” she said.
“With my work I’m focusing right now on expression and story-telling, mostly because that’s what interests me. I get inspired by reading stories and learning about characters and what worlds they live in and why they act a certain way,” she added. “I’ve been like that since I was a child.”
Details: Dani Kahn’s webtoon is available via linktr.ee/inkydani
More on her work at studiofortis.com.