Freelance artist Selina Rodriguez loves to work in large-scale projects and believes that “more is more” when it comes to art.
“I do prefer to work in a large scale because I can pack a huge amount of detail and interest in my work,” the Gilbert resident said.
Rodriguez also loves to work on nature themes, drawing inspiration from exploring the natural world – from vast landscapes to the tiniest details of a bloom.
With her particular experience, Rodriguez was chosen to create a 11’x5’ mural inside the new Fry’s Marketplace store at Higley and Baseline roads.
Her brilliantly colored work will be available to view in the community space of the store when it opens on Sept. 2.
Opening the new, 129,000-square-foot supercenter means that Fry’s will close its smaller store at Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.
Fry’s creates a community mural at each new store it opens.
When it was building the new stores – there’s another supercenter coming up at Williams Field and Recker roads – the company connected with HD South and asked it to manage the project.
At the beginning of the year, Kayla Kolar, CEO of the arts center, formulated a request for quotations from artists in Metro Phoenix and received 23 responses.
Kolar chose six to send a request for proposals. From those entries, Rodriguez, and Mary Opat of San Tan Valley, were chosen to create the art.
The murals had to contain landmarks of the area, Kolar said. The artists have to create the murals off-site and receive $9,000 each for their efforts.
“This is a really cool thing because there are not many opportunities like that,” Kolar said. “It’s exciting.”
Rodriquez’s artwork showcases the places and scenes in Gilbert that bring the most joy to the artist and her family. She hopes, in turn, it will bring joy to the community as she highlights its beauty and vitality.
Spanning from left, the mural depicts the Gilbert Riparian Preserve in morning light, and shows saguaro cactus, a dry riverbed, desert brush and a desert cottontail.
Discovery Park is depicted next, with its ponds and reeds in the water.
Gilbert neighborhoods are portrayed with the commonly seen cactus flowers and prickly pear. As the sun sets, the focus is on the nightlife emanating from the Gilbert Heritage District.
Rodriguez said nature was a large inspiration for the painting.
“My thought process for this painting was to try to create a panoramic view of Gilbert and to also show a morning to night vision of the town,” she said. “It was such a joy to find images for the mural. I would put my kids on the school bus and then go exploring all of my favorite places around town.”
Rodriguez, who has lived and worked in Arizona for the past 18 years – 13 in Gilbert – remembers “obsessively drawing flowers and insects out of the encyclopedia as a child.”
“My father is a ceramic artist and my mother is a quilter, so as kids we were allowed and encouraged to make things whenever we wanted,” she said. “So, when I decided to pursue art as a career, I had the full support of my parents.”
Rodriguez received her first scholarship from Casper College in Wyoming, and then a Regents Scholarship from Arizona State University. She received congruent degrees in painting and drawing and spent time in Italy studying art history and drawing.
“After school, I started to work as a fine artist making paintings for Phoenix Art Group and then moving on to do freelance work,” she said. “I have been a working artist since 2002.”
The artist packed her mural with flowers, cactus, birds and wildlife, which she loves to draw.
“It feels amazing to be selected for this project, and with the Corona virus happening, it was a wonderful distraction during such a stressful moment in time,” she said. “I feel so grateful for this opportunity to showcase our beautiful town.”