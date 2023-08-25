For over two years, Ahwatukee-founded rock trio Viper Club and Popsicle Stick Airport, comprising Queen Creek and Gilbert indie rockers, have been managed by Phoenix-based artist management company 59 X Records.
During that time, the bands toured the nation playing festivals as well as gigs around the Valley. But Saturday, Aug. 26, the two rock outfits will co-headline the inaugural 59 X Festival at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix.
“This is a really cool festival because it has all of these really cool bands,” said Viper Club vocalist Jack Vanderpol, who grew up in Ahwatukee and attended Horizon Honors High School.
The festival features 10 acts with music beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Popiscle Stick Airport
Popsicle Stick Airport — often called PSA by its fans — began as a four-piece indie-pop act.
After a year of jamming as a band and a year of dormancy caused by the pandemic, members took a stab at making music in late 2021 and made a name for themselves with such exuberant shows that they caught the attention of Ami Rogers, 59 X Records artists development manager, who currently manages the band and others around the Valley.
“Before 2021, we were just playing shows in backyards, at parks, a lot of small, DIY venues, coffee shops or record shops,” recalled vocalist Rhys Green, a Queen Creek resident who attended Benjamin Franklin High School.
“We got an offer to play at The Rebel Lounge – a venue we’re all fans of and have been there a million times to see bands play.… I think that show just gave us the pat on the back we needed.”
Since it came under the management of Rogers and 59 X Records, PSA has toured overseas while expanding its fan base locally.
On Aug. 26, the band promises to jam a set list that will make fans want to dance.
“We always try to not be boring by switching up our sets each time,” Green said.
This set will be especially different for fans of the band as Green said it will unveil tracks from an upcoming EP titled “EP For Fairies II.”
“A lot of our music is just centered around the sound the band creates when it is played live,” Green said. “I hope the audience thinks that we’re different, that we stand out and I hope they feel comfortable and have a lot of fun.”
Viper Club
Although Ahwatukee area rock trio Viper Club boasts a slightly edgier sound than Popsicle Stick Airport, the band took a similar route to coming under Rogers’ and 59 X Records’ management.
Though the band formed in 2018, Vanderpol said, “2021 was the year that we really started making a name for ourselves.”
Since Rogers began managing it, Viper Club has released three singles and an EP and toured across the nation.
Vanderpol says one of his favorite memories from this partnership is emceeing the 59 X Fest in Atlanta last year. Viper Club played it again this year.
“It gave us an opportunity to have a broader network across the states,” he said, adding the Atlanta audience’s enthusiasm astonished him.
Because of this, he has high hopes for what the crowd will look like during the Phoenix festival.
“We do a lot of crowd participation during our show, so there’s a lot of jumping, singing, mimicking and stuff like that,” Vanderpol said. “We’re very loud and because we get everyone so involved, our set feels like it’s 15 minutes long even though it’s 45 minutes or longer.”
Though Viper Club’s performances can feel a bit brisk, Vanderpol says that the band’s tune “Retweet” is always a crowd-pleaser.
Vanderpol hopes to generate a connection between the audience and the festival’s supporting acts.
“Connection. That’s the biggest thing for us,” Vanderpol said. “What we want to see is some kind of connection and we hope our show grabbed somebody in the right way so that audience members can wake up the next day, text their buddies and say, ‘I saw this band last night and they were really great. I felt like I was a part of it.’”
59 X Fest
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Where: The Rebel Lounge, 2303 E. Indian School Road
Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, $20 day of show