You probably don’t know Alfred, but the Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary in Gilbert sure does.
Since the 8-year-old stray poodle joined the Friends for Life family in mid-November, he has had two surgeries, multiple exams and X-rays, radiographs and medications that ran up a tab of more than $2,700.
Because of expenses like that, Friends for Life is holding a fundraising yard sale 7 a.m.-noon Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
Friends for Life hopes people can support its endeavor and save dogs like Alfred in any – or all – of three ways.
First, the rescue is looking for donations of used items for the sale. All donations are tax-deductible and can be dropped off at the rescue at its storage pod.
“We will accept anything – yes, even clothing,” it says, adding that kitchen appliances, houseware furniture are also sought.
Second, it’s hoping people will come by to shop for what others have donated. For a $5 donation on Thursday, people do some early-bird shopping 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 10. Admission is free Friday and Saturday.
The third way is to just make a contribution to support its work.
It’s work like what volunteers did for Alfred that is partly the focus of the sanctuary, the only 2021 Arizona recipient of Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Across American Foundation award.
“Once this sweet guy made eye contact with us,” a spokesperson said, “we knew we had to bring him back to Friends for Life. We could tell that he wasn’t feeling well and took him to our vet.”
He was diagnosed with several maladies, including cataracts.
Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary is a registered nonprofit no-kill, volunteer-based organization that rescues strays from streets and desert areas and often provides medical attention like it did for Alfred while caring for the animals as it seeks adoptive families. It recently opened a new 12,000-square-foot shelter.
And all that care doesn’t come for free.
Information: 480-497-8296 or email at: info@azfriends.org.