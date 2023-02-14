A chance encounter on the L train in Chicago led to a marriage lasting over seven decades for one East Valley couple.
Bob and Betty Hopkins recently marked 75 years of matrimony with champagne and cake, surrounded by family and friends at their home at Sky Ridge assisted living facility in Gilbert.
“We got along well,” said Betty, 94. “He knew I liked to dance. He used to take me up north to the big ballrooms and we would take the L on Saturday nights and go up there.”
Betty is a bit hard of hearing and Bob can’t recall things and uses a wheelchair to get around – but their love has withstood the test of time.
Betty recalled the day that she met Bob, who had served as a Marine during World War II.
It was in the summer of 1946 and she was already running late when she boarded the train for her job in Chicago’s Loop.
“We were partway downtown,” said Betty, then 17 and was sitting with two other girls she knew. “But the train stopped.
“I didn’t know where (Bob) came from but he got up and spoke with the motorman in the front and he found out what was going on. There was a train wreck; the car ahead of us had an accident. And so, we were on the train, I don’t know for several hours.”
The train eventually arrived to a station and the passengers disembarked.
“We got off and we had to walk to the south side of Chicago and it was not a good neighborhood,” Betty said.
She said the motorman suggested to Bob, “Why don’t you walk with those girls just to make sure.”
And so, Bob did accompany the three girls for a couple of blocks to catch a streetcar. Bob and Betty got off at the same stop.
“Then he looked at me and said, ‘Do you want to go in for a cup of coffee?’” she recalled.
The two went to a Walgreens and instead ordered Coca-Cola at the soda fountain.
“And then we walked to the corner and he went one way and I went the other and that was that,” Betty said matter-of-factly.
“Never saw her again,” Bob, 97, interjected tongue-in-cheek.
However, later that day Bob spotted Betty as she was leaving work. They took the same train and he ended up walking her home and asking her out.
The two dated for a year and in September 1947, Bob proposed to Betty on her birthday, presenting her with an engagement ring and a watch.
The two married four months later. It was a short engagement because of the housing situation.
Chicago, like the rest of the country, was experiencing a severe housing shortage due to factors such as the Great Depression and a temporary home-building moratorium during the war.
“At that point, apartments were hard to find,” Betty explained. “His sister happened to know a neighbor that had an apartment for rent. And so we said, ‘When’s the apartment available?’ He said the end of January.
“So that was when we got married.”
The couple’s first five of their eight children were born within six years and Betty and Bob still managed to have date night twice a week, their daughter Mary Formichella said.
Bob went from buying corsages for Betty during their courtship to bringing home roses every Friday from the train station after they married.
When the family moved to Arizona in 1974, Bob continued bringing roses to Betty every time he went to the store.
The family initially lived on the West Side and three years later relocated to Scottsdale, where Bob opened a business.
The couple lived in Scottsdale until a little more than two years ago, when Formichella moved her parents to Sky Ridge closer to her Gilbert home.
Although Betty carried the conversation Bob’s playful wit surfaced every once in a while.
When asked what attracted him to Betty, Bob responded, “She was a girl.”
He said he couldn’t recall why he asked her out, which prompted a response from Betty.
“He used to tell me he liked my eyes and my legs,” she said.
“And her a**,” Bob whispered.
He said that keeping the flame burning in his relationship with Betty was “easy stuff” – unlike the “expensive stuff,” such as having children.
Betty noted that Bob came from a family of nine children and that “he always said he wanted 10 kids, more than his father but he didn’t get there.”
“The SOB beat me,” Bob added.
According to the U.S. Census, the divorce rate for those 75 and older is 24% and just 6% of married couples even reach their golden wedding anniversary or 50 years of wedded bliss.
The Hopkins are a rarity, even beating the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 73-year marriage to Prince Philip until his death in 2021.
Besides the eight children, the couple has 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Bob and Betty’s loving relationship hasn’t gone unnoticed by their children.
“It’s the little things,” said Formichella, who’s been married for almost 25 years. “They would always kiss hello and goodbye. They hold hands.
“On Christmas Eve even with eight kids they would stay up after all the kids went to bed and exchange one gift the two of them. So it was those little things that you pick up on.”
Formichella said although her husband doesn’t make it a habit of bringing her flowers he did buy her 28 rose bushes in their backyard when they bought their house “so I’ll always have roses.”
And son Randy Hopkins buys his wife, Wendy, flowers every week. The two have been married for 45 years.
Asked for the secret to the longevity of their marriage Betty said, “It wasn’t our time to go.
“When we got married it was for forever.”