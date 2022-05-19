When Gabi McLenna was diagnosed with brain cancer in late March, she immediately set out to beat it.
“You always see it in movies and it’s like everything stops around you,” the 17-year-old said. “I didn’t have that feeling, it was like an ‘OK, let’s tackle this’ moment. It wasn’t an earth-shattering thing for me.”
If it weren’t for her buzzed head, no one would guess that Gabi has cancer.
The Gilbert High School junior – who goes by “Grapey,” “Gabs,” or “Grape, – casts an aura of positivity. Despite being in a fight for her life, her smile illuminates the room and her words brighten the day.
“Just because I have this diagnosis doesn’t mean I’m a different person,” she said. “I’m still Gabi.”
Joining Gabi in her battle against brain cancer is nearly all of Gilbert. From students to firefighters, many people are fighting alongside Gabi in giving and prayer.
A family friend, Brooke Nungesser of Bread of Life International, a Christian nonprofit organization, created a fundraiser for the McLenna family.
All donations, which have reached over $30,000, go toward helping cover the extensive costs that come with fighting cancer. Approximately $6,550 was raised by professional golfer Craig Hocknull at the PGA Professional Championship on April 20.
Two other fundraisers created by McLenna’s friends were recently held.
The first was “Sharks Swim For Gabi” in New York on April 30. This relay race for a cause, hosted by Caitlin Rappaport, consisted of people signing up to swim with their favorite Long Island University athletes for a $3 donation per event.
The second fundraiser, created by Jaz Maldonado, involved Gilbert Classical Academy (Gabi’s former school) students, who donated $2 to dress down out of uniform on May 6.
Because her cancer was caught early, she has been able to receive treatment that offers hope. She undergoes radiation Monday through Friday at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.
“All of the doctors and nurses know me by name, so they’re really nice to talk to,” she said.
But radiation causes hair loss and for girls with long hair like Gabi had, losing hair can be traumatic. To make the experience of shaving her head a positive one, her mother decided to make it a party.
Hosted by a family friend of the McLennas, the “Goodbye Hair Party” was a hit.
Person after person jumped into the seat to get their head shaved in support of Gabi. In all, 19 people shaved their head (16 at the party and three out of town), plus six others cut their hair.
But the support for Gabi has not stopped there.
Since the very beginning of her cancer journey, Gabi and her family have found comfort through faith.
“Knowing that God is there and that it’s all in His hands and that He has a plan… knowing that somebody else has control of it helps,” she said. “I don’t need to focus on it [cancer] as much. I just want to make the most out of every day and stay positive.”
When parents Mark and Teri McLenna told her the news about her diagnosis, it was hard.
To make their daughter happy, they offered to get her something like a puppy – to which Gabi responded, “I would like a duck!”
Although Teri knew that her daughter loves ducks, she also knew that ducks stink, quack and cannot be potty-trained.
After Teri laughed and walked away, she dropped to her knees and prayed to the Lord to give her a tangible sign that He was there.
Once Teri pulled herself together, she walked outside to take a phone call and suddenly burst into tears. Two ducks had flown into her backyard and were just lying by the side of the pool.
Teri gasped, ran to show her daughter, and they both knew that it was a sign from Jesus.
Believing that God hears all prayers, even in times of uncertainty, the McLennas ask the community to pray with them for a miracle.
Outside of the McLenna household is “Gabi’s Prayer Pond.” The idea is simple: pick a rubber ducky, leave a message, sign your name and join the McLennas in prayer.
When friends of Mark McLenna, who is a Gilbert firefighter, saw the duck pond, they decided to replicate it with firefighter-themed ducks signed by everyone in the department.
Joe Fioresi and Tom Arbaugh, of the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, wanted to show the McLenna family that all Gilbert Fire & Rescue crews and administration love, support and are praying for them. More than 100 ducks were signed from every station, shift, and staff.
It’s safe to say that McLennas are saying “duck cancer.”
“We’ve always had the attitude of ‘let’s fight this and kick cancer’s butt,’” Teri said.
Even more efforts exist to support McLenna. For instance, Bounce Back Concussion Awareness gifted 300 elastic bracelets decorated with the Bible verse Joshua 1:9 that are now selling for $5, with proceeds supporting the McLennas. In addition, Nungesser is creating hats and T-shirts that will have a duck on the front and #teamgrapey on the back.
The next #teamgabi fundraiser is Tuesday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at any of the following Barro’s Pizza locations: 2571 S. Market St. in Gilbert, 4636 S. Higley Road in Gilbert, and 20415 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. Mention #teamgabi for dine-in, take-out or delivery.
In honor of Brain Cancer Awareness Month, her parents hope people consider supporting Gabi or others fighting brain cancer. They also suggest healing Bible verses: Matthew 18:20, 2 Kings 20:5, and James 5 14-15.