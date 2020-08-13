A new mural in downtown Gilbert is turning heads.
Located on a back wall of Flashback Antiques and visible from East Page Avenue, “Gema” depicts a row of local Latinas and a raven.
The 13’x30’ colorful mural by Edgar Fernandez was commissioned by Mary Ellen Fresquez, who owns the building that houses the antiques store.
“My desire was to have art that would inspire young girls,” said Fresquez, who originally wanted the mural to depict well-known women in Arizona, but decided to instead highlight Latinas after conversations with the artist and her female relatives.
“I feel that it is important to celebrate diversity, and the mural certainly accomplishes this,” she added.
Fernandez, a Chicano artist who moved to Arizona from Los Angeles, decided to use female figures that are important to his life and would represent diversity in facial features and lifestyles. This is his first attempt at creating a realistic portrait mural.
“With this series of portraits, I am trying to convey diversity among women of color and representing their resilience and the empowering role they play in our society,” he said.
“All of these female models for this mural play a special part in my journey,” he said. “The diversity of all of these women have different backgrounds and lifestyles and can still gather together and respect each other’s uniqueness.”
Fresquez said the women represent strength, serenity, resilience, creativity, character and youth. The raven symbolically adds to the concept of strength.
“Their eyes and strong chin-lines reflect an almost fierce spirit,” she said. “Latinas are an important component of Arizona’s and our country’s future and the mural depicts them as strong and forward-looking.”
Fernandez, who lives in Tolleson, made 23 trips to Gilbert during late spring and early summer to complete the project. He painted in the early mornings to avoid the burgeoning heat.
“I feel confident and proud of the finished product of this mural. Knowing and accepting the challenges of the heat, drive and realistic opportunity to express myself have brought my creativity and patience to a whole new level,” he said.
Fernandez, who graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Arizona State University last year, said it’s one of the best, or even the best mural he has created so far.
His past mural work has been in private properties, while public murals may be viewed in the multicultural Miracle Mile neighborhood on 16th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix and in Shaw Elementary School on 13th Street and Washington Avenue, also in Phoenix.
A lot of Fernandez’s art so far has been modern ancestral art.
For nearly a decade, he has displayed his work and shared his knowledge in solo and group shows, mural projects and youth art workshops.
In each work, he seeks to embrace the ancestral spirit that flows though his heart and project it to the community.
In the Gilbert mural, he celebrates his ancestral spirit by embracing the power that women played in keeping the Latino culture strong.
“Embracing my ancestral spirit is also being played in the fierce facial features within each female portrait and the powerful organic designs in the background are tied to natural movements and vibrations that connect me to my ancestors,” he said.
Gema depicts Spanish text from an old Mexican song of the same name that translates to: “You are the gem that God converted into a woman.”
The text was painted by Sam Fresquez, who is also an artist.
“These lyrics come from a Mexican song, Gema, that my mother used to sing when I was a child growing up in Las Vegas, New Mexico,” Mary Ellen Fresquez said. “She wasn’t a singer, but when my Uncle Benny would visit us from Los Angeles, she seemed transformed into one.
“They would spend hours harmonizing and matching lyrics to chords he would play on his guitar. They had a short, but well-rehearsed repertoire. These are also the words that appear on her gravestone. Whenever we hear this song, my brother, my sister and I instantaneously tear up,” Fresquez said.
With the completion of the mural, Fresquez completes a long-held wish for her property.
“I had wanted to commission a mural for this wall for a very long time – for years, actually,” she said. “Being so involved with the Heritage District, as a business owner, a Redevelopment Commissioner, and a member of various merchants’ associations, I always believed that murals add to the vitality of urban life.”
Fresquez hopes the project will inspire other public art for downtown Gilbert.
“I hope that my community enjoys and appreciates the mural,” she said. “Downtown Gilbert has a special place in my heart, and I believe this artwork enhances the vibrancy, the ethos and the sense of place.”