Gerad and Debbie Claseman started Dogs4Vets in 2005 with the goal of helping a few veterans a year.
They wanted to offer service dog training at no cost. Generally, the cost is high to train a service dog and it takes three to seven years to get a fully trained canine.
Dogs4Vets has two training centers, one in Gilbert and the other in tiny Pinedale. The facilities resemble a home and is a residence, respectively, which allows for training dogs in a real-world environment.
Due to the overwhelming demand for service dogs, the Clasemans quickly found they needed to expand the program and create a 501(c)(3).
“We had a couple dogs in a garage at first,” Debbie said. “We now have had more than several thousand students. It got really out of control, so to speak, in a positive way. We love the idea of helping veterans train their own dogs to be service dogs.”
The first step to the program is to apply, which costs $25. During the first 20 weeks, the trainer focuses on teaching the service dog teams basic behavioral fundamentals. They work closely with students and their dogs to ensure they are a team.
The next phase of the program involves our trainers taking the service dog teams to various public venues. This phase of training helps to facilitate stability and confidence while interacting with the public.
“We go out as a group and there are 15 to 20 veterans out for breakfast,” she said. “What they don’t know is what’s under the table. Others don’t realize the dogs are there. I don’t know any other program that can do that. We don’t allow shock collars and we have no age limit on the dog, either.”
The final phase of training focuses on teaching the dogs tasks that are specific to their owners. These tasks could include mobility assistance, retrieval skills and PTSD, such as depression, anxiety, hypervigilance and night terrors.
Dogs4Vets is one of the largest programs of its kind in the nation.
“It’s due to the nature of our organization, which is pretty amazing,” she said. “Ours isn’t all about training dogs. It’s about healing hearts, souls and families. The bonus is they get a professionally trained lifeline to help them.
“We invite their family. We have parties and celebrations—before COVID. We send birthday cards. It’s an amazing healing program. We put wholistic healing into it with meditation and mindfulness. It’s a safe haven. We’ve created a safe haven for them to come to every week with their dog and train. They form friendships and renew their souls to overcome their anxiety. PTSD is a horrible, horrible thing.”
The training center includes a full kitchen so they can train the veterans’ dogs to open and close a refrigerator door, a drawer or cabinet, or place items in a trash can. There are stairs, ramps and other obstacles available to train the dogs to safely assist disabled veterans with mobility. A washer and dryer are available to teach dogs how to retrieve the laundry.
Besides being a training center for service dogs, the facility also is a place for our veterans to feel safe. If they need to talk or a shoulder to lean on, one of our trained staff members will be there to listen.
Veterans have relocated from across the country to attend the program. Most of our trainers are disabled veterans or family members of disabled veterans.
“It takes a year and a half to two years to go through the program,” she said. “When they finish, they are legitimate service dogs. They learn now to call 911 and get medicine. They are valid lifelines.”
Debbie said the inspiration for the program came from her husband, Gerad, who is a Vietnam-era Navy veteran.
“We got the idea from him going to the VA hospital and such,” she said. “There’s not a lot of help for veterans in terms of recovering and transitioning into the real world.
“They’re trying to find their new normal. Their dog has their back. There are a lot of folks out there who are providing dogs, especially rescues. To me, that’s a volatile situation, for obvious reasons. You don’t know the dog. What if it’s a breed they don’t connect with? Our premise was to let them choose their own lifeline or buddy or dog they already have and work from there.”
The next group of classes starts in January. The certification lasts a year, so veterans and their dogs must return to be retested.
Before Dogs4Vets, Debbie taught early childhood education for a year. When they arrived at the idea of Dogs4Vets, Debbie earned a degree in animal behaviorism. She requires all of the trainers to study animal behaviorism and have a background in medical and disability.
“When my husband retired, we took some time off and traveled,” she said. “We had this dream, and we took this dream and put it all together. It’s more than I thought it would be. I look at it as very rewarding and what a gift.”