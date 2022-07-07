Tinkering with an old jeep while an excitable dog yaps at the feet may not lead to literary pursuits. Except in the case of Gilbert resident Chad Hanstedt.
Recently, the aerospace engineer teamed with author Kathy Sparrow of San Diego to create a children’s book titled “Stanky & Cece: Break the Rules,” soon to be part of a series.
The inaugural adventure story – suitable for ages 4 to 8 – came to Hanstedt, a jeep enthusiast, when he was working on his latest project: getting a jalopy up and running and also spick and span.
Stanky is the name of Hanstedt’s 1988 Jeep Wrangler, named thus because of its unusual odor when purchased. Cece is a rescued pup with a lineage mostly of Greater Swiss Mountain Dog.
Hanstedt’s 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, brought her home as a foster, but later the family adopted her permanently.
Hanstedt became a single dad when his wife died of cancer nearly 17 years ago.
“As a single dad, it was forefront in my mind to raise my daughter, Olivia, with what many would consider old-fashioned values, the kind we would watch as kids on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’” he said. “It was kind of stewing in the back of my mind that I wanted to help other parents do the same. That’s how the story came to life.”
In “Stanky & Cece: Break the Rules,” the best friends head out for a promising adventure in nature. But one bad decision lands them in trouble and creates havoc for a family of rabbits. Eventually, the duo learns a valuable lesson about making good choices, apologizing for their mistakes and taking responsibility to fix what they destroyed.
The moral of the story is that adventures can be fun and safe when rules are followed and the right decisions are made. The story encourages children to look for opportunities to make the right choices, affirms that everyone makes mistakes and teaches them that mistakes can be forgiven.
Featuring engaging illustrations, the story can be read aloud for story time or enjoyed as an independent read. It can add to children’s enjoyment of animals, trucks and nature.
Upon completing the first draft of the manuscript, Hanstedt reached out to Sparrow and they collaborated on the revisions. They hired James Koenig, also of Gilbert, to create the illustrations, who together with his colleague, Jacob Gray, brought the story to life.
Sparrow and Hanstedt found the teamwork synergistic.
“The collaboration process was probably the most fun I’ve had with any colleague. And I really love working with all of my authors,” said Sparrow, who has been a “literary midwife” for aspiring writers for more than two decades.
“This was probably different because of the subject matter,” she added. “I smiled every time we saw a new, illustrated page. How could we not have fun with characters like Stanky and Cece?”
Hanstedt said: “Our approach to working together was that it should be fun and entertaining, just like the book.”
The book was launched in December 2021 and the response has been “fabulous” according to Hanstedt. The marketing plan includes visits to schools, bookstores and Jeep dealerships.
The authors are developing the concept into a series, with at least six more books envisioned. Book two is in production and plans call for its release later this year.
Sparrow is a university professor, writing coach and an author of many books, with the latest titled “The Whispered Teachings of Grandmother Trout.”
Hands-on creating is a major part of Hanstedt’s life; he often strums songs on one of his guitars, adds to off-road vehicles with custom car parts and fashions furniture with welding and metal fabrication equipment.
Now, he adds authorship to his skills, which differs from everything else, including aerospace engineering.
“Aerospace engineering is very process-oriented and standardized. We don’t want variation because we want every airplane to be the same. We want repeatability in the products. Otherwise, planes start falling out of the sky,” he said.
“But when we write a book, we want something creative. We want something different,” he added.
Hanstedt could have waited a while before tackling the writing project, but he decided against it.
“In Corporate America, I heard all the time, ‘I’ll work on that when I retire’ or ‘I’ll do this when I retire,’” he said. “I said I’m going to do it now because everybody that I know who is retired is either dying or not working toward their goals. I felt a desire to do it sooner than later in life.
“And it was also kind of one of those things where I thought ‘wouldn’t it be cool to have a published book’?”
Details: Stanky & Cece: Break the Rules is published by A Writable Life Publishing and is priced at $11 softcover/$20 hardcover. Available in English and Spanish at amazon.com.