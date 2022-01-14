Miss Dessert is not your average dessert shop.
The eatery serves treats that are different from traditional American desserts, such as cupcakes.
“We serve authentic Hong Kong-style dessert,” said Harry Yu, who owns the Mesa and Gilbert shops with his father, Zhengquan Yu.
“We serve fruit over drinks. Compared with the traditional boba drinks, we use real fruit. For example, in our Mega Fruit Tea, there’s a lot of fruit in there like watermelon, orange and those kinds of things. That’s one thing different from other boba shops.”
Hong Kong-style desserts are also drinkable, he noted.
“For example, our signature item, Yoji Nectar, is mango-based on the bottom,” explained Yu. “It feels like a mango smoothie but it’s made with an authentic Hong Kong-style recipe. On the top, we have sago, which is tiny tapioca, the mango and the pomelo (citrus fruit).”
On many of the desserts, a scoop of vanilla or green tea ice cream can be added. Some drinks are made with yogurt. All are cold, although Yu is thinking of adding hot drinks during the winter months.
“The best seller is our milk teas,” said Yu, adding they come in several flavors. “The most popular is Classic Milk Tea but we also have Milk Tea with Purple Sticky Rice and Brown Sugar Latte. All are popular. The second most popular seller is Mega Fruit Tea. We have lots of fruit in it so after you finish the drink, you can eat the fruit inside.”
Yu started his first dessert shop in Texas in 2013 shortly after he graduated from college.
“When I was in Houston, I was still an international student,” he said. “I came from China…I asked my parents to come here to start the business because at that time there weren’t that many Asian dessert shops.
“We have a huge Chinatown but I couldn’t find something like this. That’s where the name came from – Miss Dessert,” he said, adding that he replicated a lot of recipes from where he grew up in China.
In 2017, the family moved to Arizona for the nicer weather.
They opened the first Miss Dessert in the valley near Dobson and Broadway roads in 2018. The Gilbert location near Williams Field and Greenfield opened in May 2021.
Yu appreciates the support of the local community for keeping his business going the last couple of years, adding that prices didn’t increase. He said 70-80% of his business are repeat customers.
“When the pandemic hit us, some customers drove 40 minutes to support us,” said Yu. “They leave a very good amount of tips and good wishes. We even grew a little bit during the pandemic. We also kept using fresh ingredients. Customers like our product.”
Information: missdessertus.com: 1832 W. Broadway Road #105, Mesa, 480-912-3585; 2484 S. San Tan Village Pkwy., #107, Gilbert, 480-687-2595.