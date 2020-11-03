The St. Vincent de Paul Society is asking families, individuals and community or office groups to sponsor families in need by providing gifts and a holiday meal for the whole family.
Dottie Sullivan, a volunteer coordinator of its Adopt-A-Family program said “the holidays are going to look very different for the families who are simply trying to stay afloat by keeping a roof over their kids and food on the table.”
Because of the unusually tough year it’s been financially for so many, the Adopt-A-Family program is expecting more families than ever to need its help.
Sponsors are asked to buy and wrap two new presents (toy and clothing) for each child under 16 and one present each for older siblings, parents and grandparents living in the same household.
In lieu of supplying ingredients for a holiday meal, sponsors can provide a gift card to an accessible grocer so each family can purchase their own ingredients for their own special holiday meal.
To sponsor a family, call 602-261-6820 or contact adoptafamily@svdpaz.org.
St. Vincent de Paul is accepting requests to “adopt” until Dec. 4 and will provide instructions for best health and safety practices in response to the pandemic.