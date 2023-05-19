The Daughters of the American Revolution Desert Wells Chapter has awarded Higley High senior and Cadet Chief Master Sgt. Annika Good the DAR Outstanding Cadet Award for 2023.
Cadets from both Williams Field High School and Higley High School JROTC received individual and squadron awards during a ceremony last month.
Squadron leader Col. David S. Vaughn nominated Annika for her “outstanding leadership in the JROTC program.”
“She is an outstanding young woman,” he said.
Annika, who will graduate in 2024, been a member of the cross country and track team for the past two years, typically running the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m at track meets.
She also volunteers as a leader in a youth group at her church and is a volunteer with Leigh’s Mission, a non-profit group that makes and donates blankets for children in need.
Annika traveled to Kenya in 2022 with the nonprofit to serve children in need at Huruma Children’s Home.
She hopes to travel to Kenya again on another mission this fall.
Annika hopes to eventually become an author once she completes her education at a college or university.