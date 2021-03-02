Casteel High School students and a Gilbert community are mourning the death last week of a sophomore who sustained severe injuries in a car accident as she headed to school Feb. 16.
Ava Mericle, 15, of Gilbert, was removed from life support Feb. 23.
Ava was a passenger in a car her brother was driving to school at 7 a.m. Feb. 16 when their sedan was struck by a van at Riggs and Higley roads, near a Gilbert fire station.
The Gilbert teenager was rushed to the hospital and underwent eight hours of brain surgery but never regained consciousness. Her 18-year-old brother sustained non-life-threatening injuries, as did a 22-year-old passenger in the other vehicle.
A police spokeswoman said the accident is still under investigation but impairment does not seem to have been a factor.
Casteel High administrators said they were in the process of working with Ava’s family to coordinate a memorial service.
Chandler educator and suicide prevention specialist Katie McPherson of Chandler also was helping to organize a poster parade last Friday at the school “to welcome staff and students as they arrive with positive messages…to help lift this student community.”
Casteel High officials also provided onsite counseling for grief-stricken students and sent a letter to parents advising them to look out for signs of depression.
“We know that many in our community have been keeping the Mericle family in their thoughts and prayers over the last week, and many are grieving,” the letter stated. “This can be a difficult time.”
The school further advised parents to respect their child’s grief process and to not dwell on the news of Ava’s death.
“One of the most helpful things you can do for your child is simply to listen to him or her,” administrators recommended. “If he or she wants to talk, answer questions simply, honestly and be prepared to answer the same questions repeatedly.”
Some Casteel students began honoring Mericle by wearing pink ribbons to school.
Jacob Hoewing, Ava’s boyfriend, started a gofundme.com account the day after the accident to help the family pay the teen’s medical bills. Within the week, it raised $22,000, exceeding a $20,000 goal.
He described Ava as a straight-A student who had a bright future ahead of her.
“She looks out for everyone and makes sure everyone is happy and content,” Jacob said. “With that being said, Ava (was) one of the best people in this world and only wanted the best.”
Kendra Llewellyn, another friend, described Ava as “truly the most beautiful soul I have ever met” and a smile that could light up every room.
Calling Ava was one of the “sweetest, most hard-working girl” she ever knew, Kendra recalled how Ava often helped classmates do better on their assignments.
In a tribute on Instagram written directly to Ava, Kendra also wrote, “walking into sports med and seeing your empty seat makes my heart shatter.”
“Ava was the best person I’ve ever met,” she wrote on social media. “Being friends with Ava these past few years have been a blessing.”