It was music to Amanda Gouba’s ears earlier this month when Legacy Traditional Schools named her the charter network’s Teacher of the Year.
Gouba, who teaches music to grades K-8 at Legacy’s Gilbert campus, was singled out for an honor that Legacy awards annually to one teacher in its network of 16 schools statewide.
Gouba, who has been with Legacy for nine years, not only serves as the district music lead “but works tirelessly throughout the year perfecting our music program,” a spokeswoman said.
As an example, Legacy administrators noted that she handwrote the musical performance put on by first and second graders that was based on a children’s book.
“She approaches every challenge with a smile and positive attitude,” her Legacy said in their nomination. “Amanda puts in 110 percent every day for our students, staff and families and never looks for praise. It’s time Amanda’s efforts are brought to the limelight.”
Legacy singles out a teacher and a staffer chosen by their colleagues “for their outstanding contributions to student success inside and outside of the classroom.”
They recommended Gouba as “an example of a teacher who truly goes above and beyond – working tirelessly to perfect Legacy’s music program and make a positive difference in the lives of her students.”
Nicole Kirkley, superintendent of Legacy Traditional Schools, said that even in the pandemic, “the one constant through all of this has been the amazing hard work and dedication of our educators and administrators.”