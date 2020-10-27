A Chandler couple has launched a new podcast to explore the complexities of human behavior and teach listeners how to be a little more accepting of other people’s flaws.
Eric M. Bailey and his wife Jamie are putting their relationship on public display each week by recording a frank, open conversation between themselves and then posting the audio online for a podcast they call “The Cure for Stupidity.”
The cure for someone else’s stupidity is not a simple one and yet the Baileys think their podcast has good advice for how to be a bit more compassionate and tolerant.
The couple delve into their personal lives and share past experiences that tie into topics covered in a book titled “The Cure for Stupidity” and written by Eric.
The self-help book deploys brain science to teach readers why they’re so frustrated by seemingly clueless, apathetic people and Bailey’s new podcast is meant to be an extension of his book’s teachings.
“It’s really to continue the conversation and to put into practice the lessons that you learn in the book,” said Jamie. “It kind of puts them into practice and (we’re) calling ourselves out on where we fall victim to them.”
Each week, the couple take one of the book’s lessons and spend 30 minutes sharing anecdotes from their private lives to demonstrate their relevance.
The Baileys are seemingly unafraid to dive into touchy subjects that others may be too fearful to make public.
So far, the podcast has had conversations involving troubles with parenting, their interracial marriage and recapping past arguments.
One recent episode covered a fight the Baileys had over Eric’s messy kitchen habits and his inability to observe the chaos his wife later cleaned up. “I didn’t really even realize it was a thing,” Eric said.
The podcast helped correct his neglectful behavior, Eric said, and allowed him to do so without being too confrontational.
That’s the great benefit of starting a podcast, he added: it allows creators to tell relatable narratives that can help listeners discover themselves.
Being transparent every week has not always been comfortable for the Baileys.
Jamie said she wasn’t so keen at first about the idea of sharing stories of their family’s personal lives in a public format.
But transparency has become increasingly important in an age when everyone is presenting a false version of themselves on social media, she said.
The Baileys are disturbed by the lack of authenticity that currently exists in internet culture because it creates an illusion that everyone’s lives are seemingly glamorous and perfect.
The couple hope their podcast may encourage listeners to let their guard down and be more willing to expose some of their vulnerabilities in front of others.
When the Baileys aren’t podcasting, the couple stays busy running a local consulting firm that helps businesses and government agencies improve communication skills among their employees.
Eric’s recent book complements many of the ideals and principles he tries teaching clients about moving past the “garbage” and hurt feelings they carry around and start finding ways to have more meaningful relationships.
The podcast can be heard by visiting ericmbailey.com or on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple and Stitcher.