Scott Anderson | Age: 66 | Years in Gilbert: 32 | Occupation: Vice Mayor | Education: B.S. Brigham Young University, M.P.A. University of Colorad | Immediate family: E.J., 5 children | Community/Civic involvement: 25 years working for the Town of Gilbert as Planning Director and Director of Riparian Institute, 3.5 years Town Council.
1. What skills set you apart from the other candidates?
I have a deep understanding of Gilbert’s policies and procedures having served on staff, and written some of the plans that have implemented town policy. I have participated on executive teams and formulated budgets in the Town during 25 years as a staff member.
2. Name your top three priorities:
The first is a strong economy, which will be measured by job numbers, tourism, types and numbers of new businesses.
Second, a prosperous community where we foster a strong sense of place through safe neighborhoods, great open spaces and community involvement.
Last, an exceptional built environment that will provide the infrastructure to support a strong economy and prosperous community.
3. Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend to avoid cuts/disruptions in services?
The Town will follow the revenue “gateways” outlined by our budget office. A report is given to the Council each month. We are required to have a balanced budget and if any gateway shows a shortfall, appropriate action will be taken to prevent a deficit.
4. Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not?
The reason Cactus Yards is currently being operated by the Town is the failure of a private vendor to protect a town asset. The Town is now recovering from the failure through superior business practices. I am inclined to favor privatizing operations in the form of a public-private partnership if the business model demonstrates it can exceed the Town’s expected operation.
5. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue?
Polls indicate a strong desire to continue recycling. Since the Chinese market is restricted, new markets should be found and/or developed in the region. Also, schedules may need to be modified to cut costs.
6. What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
After attending listening sessions in the community it is clear the community supports our police. However, after hearing from residents, there are opportunities to improve training and refine department oversight.
7. The town’s updated general plan goes to voters in August, do you support the update? Why or why not?
The update to the General Plan is essential for implementation of the City of the Future initiative. The Plan has unique language that will guide development to buildout in the next 10-12 years and protect the small town feel with a population over 320,000.
8. Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive well into the future?
Along with the 3 priority goals, the initiative will have 20 indicators with 115 metrics measuring the overall health of our quality of life in Gilbert far into the future. The data from this initiative will be extensive and shared with the entire community, and used as a means to sustain a unique place.
9. Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
1. Improve public involvement in internal processes such as participation in the pre-application meeting with applicants.
2. Continue seeking full transparency when major proposals are made that will have a significant impact on the budget or residents.
3. Continue making codes and processes simpler and more efficient.
10. Name three things the town does right.
1. Serves a large population while making their “place” feel like a small town.
- 2. The mission statement, which is to Anticipate. Create. Help People.
- 3. The most fiscally responsible community in the Valley.