Brigette Peterson | Age: 55 | Years in Gilbert: 25 | Occupation: N/A | Education: High school graduate | Immediate family: Husband, 1 daughter | Community/civic involvement: 5+ years Gilbert Council member, 1 year as vice mayor; 14+ years Gilbert Planning Commissioner including three years as chair/vice-chair; Gilbert Leadership Class 8 alumna’ seven years Gilbert Leadership Board member, including one year as chair and now subcommittee volunteer. As a Gilbert Council member, served on Valley Metro/RPTA Board, several regional committees/boards and many local boards.
1. Compare/contrast your leadership style with outgoing Mayor Jenn Daniels.
Mayor Daniels and I are community minded and love to talk about all things Gilbert. We both value input from stakeholders and with my 14 years of experience on Planning Commission and 5+ year on Town Council I developed relationships to best understand who to bring to the table for those discussions. I intend to serve as a full-time Mayor!
2. Small businesses in town will continue to suffer from the COVID-19 economic fallout for the foreseeable future, what else can the town do to help them?
I would like to see the town use the Cares Act funds to develop business grants for the small business owners. I would recommend the Economic Development department create a program on social media to assist small businesses such as a virtual ribbon cuttings, spotlights on re-openings or special events for those businesses.
3. Name your top three priorities:
2020 has seen many changes in our town, state and country. My top priority will be working with local business leaders to ensure our economic recovery and stability. Continue the work being done on transportation, moving people and products is a high priority. Continue to work toward Gilbert being a diverse and inclusive community where everyone feels welcome.
4. Should the economic fallout of COVID-19 worsen for town finances, what measures would you recommend avoid cuts/disruptions in services?
Since 2012, we’ve paid off $67 million in voter approved bonds before they were due, saving taxpayers millions. It’s one of the things I’m most proud of as a member of the Town Council. Town management has done an excellent job with a tiered level approach to the 2020-2021 budget, if financial milestones aren’t met then projects don’t move forward.
5. Should Cactus Yards be sold to a private operator? Why or why not?
I’m always open to this discussion. Cactus Yards provides fields into the Town inventory that are currently being used by sports teams. If we sell Cactus Yards, our inventory shrinks by that number of fields and we cannot provide the playing time for teams (big complaint from residents). If we try to replace those fields, that would cost approximately $10M.
6. What should the town do with recycling since it no longer generates revenue?
Our residents are passionate about recycling, garbage and bulk pickup. Prior to COVID-19 residents were surveyed and said they’d agree to pay a little more for recycling. Today that answer might be different. It disappoints me to think we might need to suspend recycle service, at least for a short period and see how the world-wide recycle business adjusts.
7. What is your assessment of the relationship between Gilbert Police and the community and what changes, if any, would you advocate?
Without a doubt, we have one of the best police departments in the country and a great relationship with our residents due to community policing. I have attended almost every community event held between GPD and residents and the interactions are amazing. Team Gilbert can always work to improve and should never rest on what we currently have in place.
8. Do you think the town’s “City of the Future Initiative” does enough to ensure Gilbert continues to thrive?
This initiative is a great launching pad and allows us to pivot as the climate in the Town changes. When looking at the future of Gilbert, not one specific thing will have the greatest impact. The Town is continually evolving and we need to be ready to adjust, the most important thing we can do is prepare for the future.
9. Name three things you would fix or improve with town government.
We’ve made great progress in transparency but we can always make improvements, for example how we explain planning & zoning matters. Continue conservative financial planning for the future, we’ve done great but we can always do better. Find ways to reduce processes within government, always look for ways to streamline everything we do.
10. Name three things the town does right. Created a 30-year plan that details all town inventory, age, cost, when to plan for repair and replacement, it’s unlike anything any community has created. Since 2012, the Town has paid off $67 million in voter approved bonds early, saving taxpayers millions in interest. Lowered the secondary property tax rate from $1.25 to $0.99.