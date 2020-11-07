Of all the online lessons being taught via Zoom nowadays, ballet probably gets an A+ for difficulty.
Try moving rapidly across a carpeted bedroom without striking the dresser or pirouetting with an arm poised dangerously close to a rotating ceiling fan at home – all this while ensuring that you remain visible to the instructor on the computer and vice versa.
Nadja Langenhorst, a Chandler resident who teaches ballet at Scottsdale Community College, is in this unenviable position.
With the pandemic in force, she continues instruction three times a week to a coterie of adult students she can’t meet face-to-face in the studio.
But rather than lament and wring hands, this instructor has risen to the challenge.
“I’m trying to make it as positive as possible and make it so we are getting as much as we can,” said Langenhorst, a former ballet mistress at Gilbert-based Ballet Etudes.
“The exercises have to be designed in a different way,” she explained. “I’m thinking more of developing stamina and really good strong technique so when we get back there, we are ready to move forward.”
During the last several months, Langenhorst, who is also a health coach, improvised her teaching.
First, there’s a certain atmospheric flatness she has to address, inevitable at the start of a class.
“When you go to the studio and you see people live, you feel a certain energy in the room. That energy, I have to create myself,” she said.
So, she utters a loud and cheery “Hi, everyone.”
“And they’re all standing wherever they are in their house and it’s just really quiet, there’s no chatter going on. They’re all muted, waiting for me to start the music,” she said.
Langenhorst explains the selected exercise and starts the music.
“And I’m dancing with my chair, which is now my bar in my bedroom. I have my camera on. And I’m talking when I’m doing it. And then I say I’m going to watch and I select a couple students to watch. I give them corrections while they’re doing it.”
If she looks at the whole class through the computer screen, it’s not possible to see the details of everyone’s movements. Hence, she keeps alternating between the students she watches.
“There’s a difference in energy, there’s a difference in actually applying the corrections and giving the corrections because of the space. There’s a difference in how I have to explain, because I know they can see me on the camera, but I can’t go up to them and touch them,” she said.
“I just feel like there’s a space there, but I have to use a lot more words to explain things.”
Alexis Montoya, who has been studying ballet for seven years, is challenged by the unusual instruction and the lack of camaraderie.
“I miss sharing the space with my fellow dancers and feeding off of everyone’s energy,” she said. “I also appreciate the tactile corrections that I normally get in a studio.”
The pandemic feels draining most of the time, Montoya said.
“A big part of dance is the group gathering and energy passing in the room. Due to the pandemic, I no longer get to release my emotions with my friends beside me. The technology makes it all feel very stagnant.”
Langenhorst feels that the students also must be open to new ways to learn.
At first, mastering the music was a challenge as well. With Zoom, there’s a half-count lag in music and it reaches various people at different times, so the musicality is missing.
Initially, class members couldn’t hear the tones of the music either.
“It sounded like a little kid playing a baby piano in the closet,” Langhorst said. “Now, at least they can hear the music and they can hear me, at the same time.”
One advantage is being able to record the exercises and listen to the corrections later.
“Instead of live in the mirror in the studio we can go back and kind of replicate that with recording,” she said. “As long as they are very active, pro-active, and they’re really desiring this, there can be that change for the good, the better in their technique.”
Despite the difficulties, Langhorst believes her students are learning. She tells them: “when you go back to the studio, I think you’re going to be more acute, I think you’re going to be more aware because you’re going to have it live in front of you, which is going to give you a whole different feel and, I think, a greater appreciation.”
For students, the pandemic has also meant the loss of experiencing college.
“This is time we don’t get back and I feel a little bitter about it at times,” Montoya said. “I don’t get to spend hours in the studio with my classmates after class creating pieces that probably won’t ever see the stage. It’s mostly the social side of big study groups and improvisation sessions that have been impacted.”
California-born Langenhorst has been dancing since she was 10 years old and teaching for 30.
She has lived in South Africa and France, participating in shows, commercials and modeling assignments. In the US, she studied in Reno, Nevada, but cut her ballet teeth during her studying and working stints in Paris, for nearly four years.
Those years were special.
“Being in France and being able to live there and make a living for so long, learn the language, eat great food and meet fun people and just being in your twenties with no responsibilities, except for to dance all day long and make a living,” she recalled, “it can’t get better than that.
When I did come back, I cried.”
The dancer returned to the US just before she turned 25, and entered college. Later, she married her pilot husband, Curt Langenhorst.
They have two daughters, both now in their twenties, who studied ballet but didn’t pursue it professionally.
What does she like about the dance form?
“I like that ballet is a group sport, but it’s really an individual sport and art. You have to put in the work yourself. You have to figure out how to put your body in the technique. And the technique is a technique that works, but not everybody’s body works with it,” she said. “You have to figure out how it works with your body.”
Figuring out the best technique may be hard for some with the prevailing mode of teaching, but Langenhorst feels students may gravitate toward online learning even after she can resume teaching in the college’s studio.
“I have older community members who have been taking my class for years, and they’re very happy to see everyone, they’re excited that we’re still doing ballet,” she said.
“Even some of my younger students feel like, in their own privacy of their home, some of them have felt a new freedom.
“I don’t know that it will surpass a live class. I think that sometimes, the people that don’t have the ability to travel or are nervous about getting the virus, or people who are very shy, I think it could develop into something that could stay around,” she said.