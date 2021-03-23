East Valley author-artist Laurie Fagen has a fresh lineup of talent for her March segments of her YouTube television show, AZ Creates!
Fagen hosts and produces two segments each month that are archived for viewing if you can’t see them right away.
In Episode 11, which debuted earlier this month, metal sculptor and 3D printer artist Kevin Caron of Phoenix talks about working with various types of metal for outdoor sculptures. He also will discuss his work with resin for the three 3D printers he owns.
“My first love was for machinery,” Caron says on his website. “Its immaculate steel composition and constructed perfection afforded orchestrated movement, couched in the joy of solitude.
“My education as an artist is synonymously tied to the roads I have consumed on a motorcycle and behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound semitruck,” he adds. “I spent more than 30 years meditating and molding shapes in my mind, so when an opportunity to sculpt my first piece presented itself, the transition from mental manipulation to the creation of physical structures was seamless and effortless.”
The show also features Margaret Ann Spence of Tempe, who talks about her new women’s fiction book, “Joyous Lies.”
The book is the Australian and former Boston resident’s second novel.
Her first novel, “Lipstick on the Strawberry,” published by The Wild Rose Press in 2017, won the Romantic Elements Category in the First Coast Romance Writers 2015 Beacon Contest. It also was a finalist for the 2019 Eric Hoffer Book Award and in the 2019 Next Generation Indie Awards.
In AZ Creates’ Episode 12, which premieres Thursday, March 25, the Creative Connection artist is ceramicist Sandy Ashbaugh of Chandler and director of the Ocotillo Artists Group.
Ashbaugh has been working in clay for over 30 years and uses a traditional hand building method of slab construction and sgraffito to achieve a modern aesthetic.
Among her best-known pieces are those from; her uniquely designed and handcrafted, sake set collection, as well as her lidded vessel series. The latter was published in Lark Craft’s “500 Raku”, juried into various shows and purchased by public and private institutions.
She says she draws inspiration from architectural and interior design elements, like those from the Bauhaus movement, Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry. She obtained her bachelors of fine arts degree from Florida Atlantic University and has worked in clay ever since.
She also describes herself as passionate about art education and has been involved with local schools and communities, teaching art as well as coordinating art programs and shows since 2004.
Also on that program is Timothy Moore of Phoenix, whose book “Mirandized Nation” tells the inside story form the Phoenix Police Department about the arrest and case that led to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that gave criminal defendants their Miranda Rights.
In the program’s regular arts events segment, called “Something to Look Forward To,” co-host and graphic designer Cathy Beard of Clemente Ranch will discuss art happenings from around the state on March 25.
The featured nonprofit for Episode 11 was the Alliance of Literary Writers, Authors and Yabbering Scribes. On Episode 12, the Ocotillo Artist Group, a collective of Chandler fine artists, will be highlighted.
The programs all close with a “Creative Quote of the Day.”
AZ Creates! is half-hour web series to highlight artists, writers, dancers, musicians, film, theatre and TV creatives, and other artistic people in Arizona.
Fagen, former publisher of SanTan Sun News, an artist and crime fiction novel writer, designed the program to connect art patrons with artists, and to work on a positive project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All episodes are available on the AZ Creates! YouTube channel at any time, along with other video content.
