Kathie McMahon’s journey to becoming an award-winning Gilbert author came after years of music and elementary education.
The Gilbert woman has authored a series of chapter books under the umbrella title “Mortimer and Me,” for kids aged 6 to 9.
The series follows an 8-year-old boy as he navigates a new town alongside a new friend: a clumsy moose named Mortimer.
The first book, which carries the title of the series, won the 2020 Royal Dragonfly award for chapter books. The annual award honors 71 different categories of literature around the world.
McMahon said she never expected to win when she entered the contest, but she’s excited for the fame.
“So now I can put a sticker that says ‘Royal Dragonfly, first place’ on the books,” McMahon said. “For me, it validated me as an author, so that was exciting to do that.”
McMahon said she followed a host of close relatives with her career in education: her grandmother was a musician and educator and one of her first inspirations for writing.
McMahon earned a degree in music education from Northern Arizona University and a masters in music from Arizona State University. She went on to teach for 32 years – 27 of which were spent in schools around Mesa.
McMahon taught music education for 12 years before transitioning to teach fourth, fifth, and sixth grade for the remainder of her career. She said children that age also inspired “Mortimer and Me.”
“Having taught for that long with those kinds of kids, I knew the things they liked, the things they laughed at,” McMahon said.
After she retired from teaching, McMahon wrote original music for the East Valley Children’s Theatre and found success there too. She won four AriZoni awards, which she said are like Arizona’s version of the Tony Awards, for music composition.
McMahon said some themes from the “Mortimer and Me” series come from lessons she learned while teaching children’s theatre.
“Kids in general, they come from such diverse backgrounds and so you have to kind of find out what their talents are,” she said, “My books that I wrote, that’s what the general theme in those books is basically. Everybody’s good at something so figure out what that is and do something with it.”
Meanwhile, McMahon began writing picture books with accompanying original songs. When she shared a picture book about a moose named Mortimer with a publisher, they said they liked the story but chapter books are more in demand.
McMahon took that advice and began writing “Mortimer and Me” as a chapter book in the early part of the last decade.
“I really found that because I taught fourth, fifth, and sixth grade – and that’s who I could relate to – I really enjoyed writing a little bit longer of a book than what you’re allowed to with picture books.”
McMahon said since she isn’t an illustrator herself, she reached out to Tom Tate, a colleague she met through the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.
She said Tate was initially reluctant to illustrate other people’s writing but agreed to help her since he already knew about Mortimer’s character from work they’d done in the past.
“She’s very, very efficient when it comes to writing, and handling words and scenes, and plots and characters and that sort of thing,” Tate said. “So yes, I was happy to do the work for her.”
McMahon published the first book in the “Mortimer and Me” series independently in 2019. She named her publishing entity “Pearl White Books” after her grandmother who shared the name.
McMahon said she has other projects in the works as well – including a novel for kids in higher elementary grades that follows a 10-year-old boy who goes on a cross-country trip with his eccentric grandma.
McMahon has published three “Mortimer and Me” books and plans to write three more – though when people suggest new story ideas she gets tempted to expand the series further.
“I guess I’ll just keep writing them until I get tired of the characters,” she said, “but right now it is a lot of fun.”