While many children grew up watching cartoons, a young Katherine Amari was obsessing over Animal Planet, National Geographic, the Discovery Channel and finding every opportunity to share fun biology facts with her friends and family.
“I’m sure my parents thought it was a phase, but as I got older and started learning about topics like habitat destruction and climate change, it manifested into a passion for conservation,” Amari said.
The Gilbert woman was one of more than 9,000 Arizona State University students who were awarded bachelor or master’s degrees in a virtual commencement Dec. 14.
Amari earned her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences with a concentration in conservation biology and ecology from the School of Life Sciences as well as a certificate in sustainable food systems from the College of Global Futures.
She is also a recipient of Arizona State University’s Moeur Award, given students who graduate with a 4.0 GPA.
Amari describes her college experience as smooth sailing – until April 2020, when she began experiencing strange medical symptoms. She spent the next five months visiting with different specialists trying to figure out what was wrong.
“Even after several procedures and medications, none of my doctors could figure out what was wrong. Being in and out of doctors’ offices every week and dealing with my symptoms made it difficult to get any schoolwork done,” she said. “It was a really stressful time in my life, especially with the pandemic and adjusting to virtual learning.”
In September, Amari was diagnosed with a chronic pain condition.
“At this point, I wanted to give up and accept that my symptoms would never go away, but at the encouragement of my family, I continued my search for help and eventually found a physical therapist who specialized in my condition. Since then, I have slowly gotten better and was able to persevere and finish my degree with a 4.0 GPA.”
Amari credits her support system for helping her persevere and reach her goals.
“I really just want to thank my family, friends, and professors for supporting me on this journey,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
She chose ASU because her mom is an university alumna and her older brother was already attending ASU.
“I knew I wanted to live at home to save money for my future and ASU offered me an excellent scholarship, so it was an easy choice for me to make,” she explained.
Amari is continuing on to get her master’s degree through The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ 4+1 accelerated degree program.
“It was the summer before my junior year and my adviser mentioned that I was on track to graduate early and that I would be a good candidate for the 4+1 program, but that I needed to find a professor willing to have me work in their lab and take me on as a master’s student,” she explained.
She opted to work in Dr. Heather Throop’s Drylands in a Changing Environment lab.
“Because I really enjoyed working in her lab and she was so enthusiastic about her work, I knew it was a good fit. My research will focus on how climate change, specifically increasing rainfall variability, alters the interaction between dryland soils and soil amendments.
“I’m really interested in how land management strategies can help mitigate the effects of climate change in drylands, especially since drylands play such an important role in our agricultural system.”
Asked what she learned at ASU that surprised her, Amari replied, “I was surprised to find that, even among other scientists, opinions on how to solve conservation-related problems differed greatly.
“Ethics is a particularly difficult subject to navigate because people are guided by different sets of values and morals,” she continued.
“Initially, it was frustrating that not everyone agreed with my point of view, but in hearing other’s opinions and arguments, my perspective changed a lot. It was a really eye-opening experience.”
Among the courses she like the best was a field course with Dr. Matt Chew about introduced species.
“In every single biology course I’d taken previously, I was taught that ‘invasive’ species are detrimental to ecosystem health and threaten biodiversity. Dr. Chew’s class changed my perspective on that,” she said.
“He taught me to research ideas for myself instead of taking what others say at face value, even if those others are professors or scientists. He showed me that there is always another lens to view problems through, and that the best problem solvers are those who consider every perspective.”