Ten new members of Assistance League of East Valley will model clothing at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a fashion show and luncheon at noon Oct. 22 at Sunbird Golf Resort, 6210 S. Sunbird Ave., Chandler.
The fundraiser will help the organization provide new clothing for over 7,000 needy elementary school children.
Enthusiasm for joining Assistance League grows as friends share their enjoyment in being part of the friendly volunteer group. Members have a good time as they pitch in at the upscale thrift shop, distribute goods to children and assault victims and provide scholarships for college students.
“It’s really fun to be out on the sales floor, helping people and talking with customers,” said Tricia Mauller of San Tan Valley, who joined last month. “Everybody is so nice, laughing, having a good time. I love it.”
Lynn Stevens of Mesa said she enjoys working in the shoe section in the back room, as well as helping in the front of the shop.
“The members are so friendly and helpful. I’m thankful to be part of an organization that helps so many people,” she said.
Each month Linda Ems of Chandler gathers items for the assault survivor kits each month, in addition to working on the sales floor. She’s a “regular,” one of the members who shows up every week.
The Tea Party will be a casual, fun event, with a silent auction, raffle and prizes for attendees who wear the best hats.
Fashions are from Judy Wear Boutique in Sun Lakes. Auction items will include Gammage and Phoenix Suns tickets, a Camp Verde bunkhouse stay, Southwest Airlines gift card, décor items and designer purse and hat.
Tickets for the event are $50 and are available at the Thrift Shop, 2326 N. Alma School in Chandler, or at assistanceleagueeastvalley.org. The shop is open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservations close Oct. 17.
Assistance League of East Valley provided clothing and supplies for over 7,300 elementary school children this year, in addition to supplying 338 homeless teens in Gilbert and Chandler with clothing, shoes, hygiene items, food, bus passes and academic support. Volunteers delivered over 3,800 assault survivor kits to local agencies, and they awarded 14 college scholarships this year.