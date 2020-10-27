HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an arts, culture and history center, has a full lineup of programs for this month.
The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, health and wellness specialists, botanists and scientists – experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.
Originally opened as Gilbert Elementary School in 1913, HD SOUTH is the oldest building still standing in Gilbert and is the only one on the National Register of Historic Places. Gilbert Museum is a repository of artifacts chronicling the town’s rich history, featuring newly remodeled exhibits and interactive displays.
The programs and events at HD SOUTH focus on six community pillars and are designed for all generations. These pillars include history, health & wellness, science, literature, art, and music.
The seventh annual Gilbert Visual Art League Member Show will run through Dec. 3, featuring local artists in Gallery 4. Some pieces will be available for purchase. Gallery 4 admission is free with paid museum admission
A River Runs Through It
Nov 10 6:30-8 p.m.
Heather Macre, Central Arizona Project board member, will discuss Arizona’s water future and highlight the Colorado River and its impact on Arizona. CAP is Arizona’s single largest resource for renewable water supplies. CAP is designed to bring about 1.5 million acre-feet of water from the Colorado River to Central and Southern Arizona every year.
Centennial Saturday—Cattle, One Of The 5 C’s
Nov. 14, 10 a.m.–noon.
The fifth Centennial Saturday is geared towards one of the 5 C’s of Arizona as Chuck Backus – author, local historian, ASU Research Park president and retired vice president and provost of ASU’s east campus – will discuss the cattle industry in Arizona. He will discuss what the industry was like 100 years ago when Gilbert was established and how it has evolved.
Canadian Cousins
Nov. 17, 6:30-8 p.m.
Speaker Laverne Aitchison, from the Canadian Committee of the Mesa Family History Center, will assist program participants with uncovering their Canadian genealogy. She will provide tips and clues to use when researching your family from our neighbors to the North. The Canada-US border officially known as the International Boundary, is the longest international border in the world between two countries.