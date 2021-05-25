Nine Junior Girl Scouts from Troop 1656 in Gilbert recently earned their Bronze Award for filling 100 birthday party bags for foster children.
“Each bag contained items that would create a birthday party, as many foster children do not have birthday parties and sadly, some do not have their birthday even acknowledged,” said Kellie Stevenson, co-Junior Girl Scout leader.
“Our girls wanted to change that as they know how important it is to have your special day celebrated.”
The award was given to Scouts Aubrey See, Averie Stevenson, Jalyn Johnson, Helene Keckta, Madelynn Voiles, Kiley Hubbell, Cordy Didrickson, Maley Resh, and Kyrie Gray.
The Bronze Award is the highest honor a Junior Scout can achieve. Three of the girls are in fourth grade and six are in fifth grade. The girls were led by Stevenson and Heidi Resh.
To earn the Bronze Award, Girl Scout Juniors have to team up to make a difference in their community by choosing a project, planning it, and putting their plan into action. Each girl must complete a minimum of 20 hours during their project.
Girl Scout Cadettes, who are in sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, do a similar project to earn the Silver Award while seniors and ambassadors must drive lasting change in their communities and beyond to receive the Gold Award.
“The girls learned to help those less fortunate,” Resh said. “I also hope that they learned team building and leadership skills.”
The Juniors began brainstorming project ideas in the fall and the majority voted on creating birthday party bags for foster children, Resh said.
Throughout their meetings, which were every two weeks, they created a supply wish list, wrote a letter to send to friends, family and local businesses asking for donations, collected and sorted the donated items, then went shopping to fulfill the rest of their list using monetary donations.
Inside each bag were tablecloths, plates, napkins, candles, cake box mix, frosting, sprinkles, invitations, streamers, balloons, party hats, toys, and a $10 giftcard to Target or Walmart.
Once the 100 birthday party bags were filled and ready for distribution, they gave them to Branching Out Family Services, a Chandler company that provides services to support adoptive, foster and special needs families.
“I feel as though it was a very rewarding and eye-opening experience,” Stevenson said. “It gave the girls awareness that not everyone has as many blessings. It made them realize that they shouldn’t take their own birthdays and celebrations for granted.”