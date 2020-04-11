Scout Samantha Janssen has found plenty of opportunities to grow and give back to the community in her 12 years as a Girl Scout.
A junior at Gilbert High, she’s earned her Silver and Bronze awards for teaching sewing classes and donating the finished blankets to Child Protective Services, hospitals and the elderly. She also has helped the second all-girls robotics team, the Diva Droids, win state medals for six years.
Now, she used her passion for the environment and engineering to earn the Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouts.
Samantha is one of four Gilbert Girl Scouts to recently earn a Gold Award, given for projects that better the community.
She, along with Margaret Atkins, Megan Nelson and Elise Stoops are among 33 Girl Scouts in the Arizona Cactus-Pine Council to receive the awards.
Samantha noticed the vegetation at Riparian Reserve at Water Ranch in Gilbert was suffering and teamed up with a local naturalist to help guide her through the process of rehabilitating the desert landscape.
After laying out her plans, she received a donation from Mountain States Wholesale Nursery to completely revamp a quarter of an acre of land on the reserve, supervising a group of other scouts to install an irrigation system.
Samantha cleaned out dried vegetation and replaced it with new native plants to promote a healthy environment.
She also created a YouTube video to spread a message to the community on the importance of the conservation of native plants and landscapes.
Through the Riparian Reserve’s Agents of Discovery App, Janssen was able to share information about the conservation work she had done and inspire others to continue to protect the land.
She worked with naturalist Jennie Rambo to complete the project, promoting the motto, “Plants Deserve to be Conserved.”
“I have always had a passion for science and math and Girl Scouts has taught me to take on my dream of becoming an engineer despite the fact that it is a male-dominate field of study,” she said.
Margaret’s project finds its roots in her summers spent as a lifeguard.
She organized and hosted three water safety events at the Gilbert Fire Department, The House of Refuge and her neighborhood pool that taught people of all ages the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and what to do in case of emergency.
Margaret also created a “Water Safety 101” video that posted on YouTube and currently has over 300 views. This video will continue to help others learn about staying safe in the water.
Margaret “credits Girl Scouts for giving her the confidence to become a strong leader and speaker and the determination to overcome adversity,” a spokeswoman said. A Girl Scout for 13 years, she plans to study journalism or communications after graduating from Chandler Preparatory Academy.
Megan created “Math Path” to help give students with a stronger foundation in the subject since research show that improves their chances of succeeding in college.
She established the first math tutor center at the Gilbert Boys and Girls Club, persuading businesses to give donations for supplies. 4Megan also recruited high school student tutors and students from elementary and middle schools who needed tutoring.
But the Xavier College Preparatory senior saw her project come to a grinding halt after the club closed its doors in response to COVID-10.“I have not been able to tutor since the Club closed,” she said, “and I miss working with the students and the other tutors. I look forward to seeing everyone again soon.”
Since the tutoring program opened to the time it had to close, it has served 738 students with 107 tutor volunteer hours put in by 17 students Megan recruited.
Megan feels this project increased her self-confidence and improved her writing and communication skills. She has been a Girl Scout for 12 years and is planning to attend Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University, where she hope to double major in neuroscience and economics with an eye on becoming a researcher that studies human behavior.
Elise created birthday bags for foster children after first developing an informational website about them and how to help.
Elise also hosted a donation drive at her school to collect birthday gifts and gift bags to donate to AZ Helping Hands, a non-profit that provides basic needs and care to foster kids.
Through her Gold Award, Elise said she learned time management skills and how to be a better leader. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years and plans to major in nursing at an in-state university. Her website is at bit.ly/GSElise2020.