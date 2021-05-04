The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest and Salt River Project are saluting three Higley High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps students.
Quinten Alvarez, Abigail Cramer and Peyton Pierce will each receive $1,000 and the Higley JROTC program $3,000 through the BBB and SRP Ethical Cadet Scholarship Program, which “recognizes the integrity and character in today’s youth.”
“The cadets will decide how the money awarded to our JROTC program will be used, which may include purchasing sabers and investing in curriculum-enhancing flight simulation equipment,” said retired Col. Scott Vaughn, SASI of the Higley Air Force JROTC.
Arizona high school students who are enrolled in JROTC within SRP’s service area are eligible for the program by maintaining a GPA of at least 2.75.
Students are recommended by a JROTC staff member or school representative and winners are selected based on their essay submission.
“Winning essays highlighted the students’ leadership, character, and commitment to service,” the BBB said in a release.
“I am thankful for what JROTC and my instructors have done for me. I am enlisting in the Marine Corps shortly after graduation and plan to use this scholarship award to get started in my young adult life,” said Quinten.
In his essay, Quinten wrote, “Throughout my four years in AFJROTC, I’ve changed into a completely different person. I have a much better outlook on my goals in the future, and I’m much closer to reaching them because of this remarkable program. JROTC did not just teach me about survival or space. It taught me about life and gave me tools to succeed long after I graduate.”
“Throughout my time as a JROTC cadet, I’ve already learned what it’s like to be in a team whose goal is to serve,” he continued. “Service is an act of selflessness without expecting anything in return. It is paramount that every cadet embodies service, because it exemplifies good character.”
He said that at one point he held the “tough job” of drill commander and “that position itself taught me many lessons, but none more impactful than respect. When I am leading a group of hardworking, bright-minded individuals, it must be mutual.”
Abigail was health and wellness director in her unit this year, charged with creating regimens to improve cadets’ fitness and health.
“In this position I have to take responsibility when cadets don’t improve their physical fitness between PT tests and learn from it to become a better leader,” she wrote. “It’s a job that I have made daily, because leaders make their jobs one of their main priorities.
“Leadership is something I’ve learned a lot about whether it’s from my own experiences or the leadership course my Corps does each week. Also, leadership means participating in whatever possible and within my Corp a great example of that is going to community service events.”
Stating that “leading service events gave me an idea of how to lead a team efficiently,” Abigail said she has participated in numerous community service efforts, including two aimed at restoring the sports fields and volunteering at her church.
“These acts of service are important, because they impact someone’s life in a positive way,” she wrote. “Finding ways to make a positive impact is something I really enjoy. On top of that, it’s my goal to show others the importance of service.”
Peyton wrote, “My instructors have taught me leadership through management of cadets, service in their acts of commitment to others, and character through their authentic displays of generosity, service, and compassion.”
She noted that she attended the annual Basha Medical Field Day, “where I recognized that I was stronger because I pushed my worries aside and executed my abilities with excellence. A confident attitude is crucial to recognize so an individual can build upon their values and display a genuine personality.”
Higley Peyton also has participated in many service events.
“My service experience has been important for me because it has helped me work better with others by finding commonalities when personalities clash,” she wrote.