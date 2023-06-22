3 Gilbert Girl Scouts earn prestigious award

Three Gilbert residents are among the eight Girls Scouts who have earn the Gold Award for projects that are aimed at easing major challenges confronting the world.
Evvie Atkins, Hailey Bates and Lauren Jarvise earned Girl Scouting’s highest award, which the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council noted recognizes girls in grades 9-12 “who take action in their communities by tackling an issue they are passionate about and developing sustainable solutions to local, national, and global challenges.”
“This year’s Gold Award honorees exemplify fantastic leadership and civic engagement by dedicating themselves to addressing important causes and taking action to make the world a better place,” said council CEO Christina Spicer.
Mary Mitchell, co-CEO of GSACPC, said the girls who earned the award “join a legacy of Girl Scouts that have used their passion and persistence to make a lasting positive impact on the community.”
Awardees can also take advantage of unique scholarship opportunities, are entitled to enlist at a higher pay grade if they join the military, distinguish themselves among the competition in the college admissions process and when entering the workforce, Mitchell and Spicer pointed out.
Here’s a look at the three Gilbert awardees:
Evvie Atkins. Earning the Bronze and Silver Awards motivated Evvie to pursue a unique Gold Award project that encapsulates everything she’s learned from her 13 years of Girl Scouting.
To teach high school students and young adults about finances, she launched Finesse Your Financial Future, a program to teach basic financial information via videos, worksheets, and quizzes through Google Classroom. She filmed 13 videos about saving and spending money.
“Through her project,” the Cactus-Pine Council said, “Evvie was able to understand finances better and use her learnings from the Girl Scout Cookie Program to create a rewarding and educative project.”
She advises her fellow Girl Scout Sisters to choose something they’re passionate about and connect with their mentor to ensure the completion of a successful Gold Award project. Evvie plans on pursuing a post-secondary education degree in earth sciences, English or communications.
Hailey Bates. As a victim of abuse, Hailey attended Scottsdale’s Hunkapi Farms to heal through equine therapy. Hailey’s project aims to help kids like her and give back to the farm that means so much to her by donating a greenhouse using funds raised through donations and the Crowdrise donation platform.
The greenhouse will help the Hunkapi Farms introduce a gardening program into their equine program, providing more opportunities for participants to heal and cope from PTSD and trauma.
In addition to providing the greenhouse to the farm, Hailey also spread the word on the benefits of equine therapy to the community. A Girl Scout for over 15 years, Hailey plans to go to trade school and hopes to run her own equine program to give kids a place away from home to heal.
Lauren Jarvise. Lauren Jarvise’s project combined her love for reading with her volunteer work with Clothes Cabin, a nonprofit that provides clothing and shoes to children and families experiencing poverty.
She saw a need for a library to entertain and educate children that visit the organization’s playroom. She organized a book drive and collected over 1,600 books to give families. She built a bookcase and created bilingual pamphlets to teach others how to get a library card and increase awareness about library resources.
Every month, Lauren restocks the bookcase with new books and has received great feedback about her project. A Girl Scout of 12 years, Lauren recalls her experience as “full of encouragement, confidence, and support.” After high school, Lauren plans on earning a degree in mechanical engineering.
In partnership with 7,000 adult volunteers, GSACPC serves more than 11,000 girls in grades K-12 in more than 90 communities across central and northern Arizona.
Information: girlscoutsaz.org