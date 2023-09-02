Higley High senior Cutter Renowden has achieved a rare academic accomplishment, but he’s more interested in helping his schoolmates than brag about it.
Cutter, 17, recently learned that he scored a perfect 36 in the ACT test administered to high school juniors last school year – a rarity among over 1 million students who take the test annually to assess their proficiency in English Language Arts, math and science.
The son of Brenda and Robin Renowden, Cutter also is president/founder of Higley High’s photography club and he’s concerned about the students who can’t afford equipment to be part of it.
“I’m hoping for the club to get donations of either equipment or money that can be used to purchase equipment so that members can borrow the equipment to explore their passions and to participate in the club.” he said, adding interested donors can email him at cutterrenowdenschool@gmail.com.
“I am very ambitious for this club,” he said. “I want a lot of people to join who are passionate for photography and to create a tight-knit community where we can talk and go on field trips.”
Besides the photography club, Cutter also is co-president of Higley High’s National Honor Society chapter.
Cutter is the second Higley Unified student with a perfect score that over a million juniors took in 2022-23 – which also is a rarity because not many students get a perfect 36 on the ACT test.
In 2022, the latest available data show less than 1% of all juniors who took the test that year got a perfect score, according to ACT spokeswoman Allie Ciaramella.
That translated into a mere 3,376 out of 1.34 million juniors across the country and only 56 in Arizona in 2022, she said.
Asked his reaction to his score, Cutter said, “I was pleasantly surprised. I didn’t make any silly mistakes which I had done in the past.”
“I prepared for a couple weeks specifically for the test, but taking accelerated classes throughout my education provided the foundation I needed to succeed,” he added.
As an example of those accelerated classes, Cutter, whose favorite subject is math, took multivariable calculus and differential equations.
He also spent part of his summer break at Yale University for a six-week astrophysics course that 36 high school students from around the world were invited to join.
At Yale, he said, “I measured the brightness of supernova 2023jvj and determined the type, peak day, and peak magnitude of said supernova.”
Cutter is just sorting through his post-secondary education choices and is applying to a number of schools, including Arizona State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“I am undecided on what I want to have a career in,” he said, “but I have narrowed it down to something STEM-related. I am thinking computer science, finance, or aerospace engineering.”