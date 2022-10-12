‘Tis the season to be scary and two popular Gilbert authors of young adult fiction are teaming up with a counterpart in Ahwatukee this Friday to discuss one of the more – pardon the pun– immortal characters in the horror genre.
Vampires.
All three have written novels centered around bloodsuckers, and authors Suzanne Young and Kelly deVos will be moderating a discussion with Erin Jade Lange, who just published her sixth novel, “Mere Mortals.”
Both deVos and Young also will be discussing their forays into vampire fiction for the under-21 set during the free session at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 S. McClintock Drive on the southwest corner of Guadalupe Road, Tempe.
Lange, the nom de plume used by Erin Helm, communications executive director for Kyrene School District and a former local television journalist, wrote what’s basically a coming-of-age novel with a twist.
Because her two main teen vampires in “Mere Mortals” broke “vampire law,” they are suddenly converted into normal human beings who must navigate through the highs, lows and angst of high school life as they try to figure a way to get back to their previous supernatural state.
Young and deVos also have dabbled in young-vampire lore.
A Mesa native, deVos several months ago published “Go Hunt Me,” praised as a “spine-tingling thriller” about seven horror movie buffs and recent high school grads who travel to a remote Romanian castle reputed to be owned by ancestors of the granddaddy of vampires – Count Dracula. Although there are no actual vampires in the book, it doesn’t take long after their arrival for their trip to become a deadly venture.
Vampires will take front and center stage in Young’s next novel, “In Nightfall.” Slated to be published next year, it has already been described as “’The Lost Boys’ meets ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’” a movie and a TV series, respectively, that involves thirsty immortals.
Young and deVos also have penned young adult novels with dystopian themes.
A Utica, New York, native and mother who moved to Arizona to escape its bone-chilling winters, Young authored the New York Times best-selling, six-novel “The Program” series about young love in a futuristic society where a memory-erasing “program” is used to combat an international epidemic of teen suicides.
A 22-year Gilbert resident and mom, deVos has written a two-novel set, “Day Zero” and “Day One,” about teens caught up in an apocalyptic society that emerges from an economic collapse.
DeVos also has written novels outside the horror-sci-fi orbit. Her “Fat Girl on a Plane” follows a teen fashion student before and after a major weight loss that she falsely believes will solve all her problems. It was named one of the “50 Best Summer Reads of All Time” by Reader’s Digest.
Explaining that she has “struggled with the way the world treats people of size for a lot of my life,” she got the idea for the book “after I was asked to buy a second seat on a flight to Salt Lake City.”
Young’s prodigious output of 22 books includes an award-winning trio of novels with a dystopian edge about girls in a private school in the near future who rebel against men who want to control and groom them. The titles – “Girls with Sharp Sticks,” “Girls With Razor Hearts,” and “Girls with Rebel Souls” – should give you an idea that the heroines are no pushovers.
A creative writing major, Young said that when she moved to Arizona, “I was able to pursue my passion – teaching” and has taught English and creative writing for 17 years, the last 12 in Gilbert.
“I started my writing career in middle school where I would write murder mysteries starring my friends and pass them around the class,” Young said. “Even so, it wasn’t until decades later that one of my stories became a published novel. Still, I think the motivation to write has always been there. The real struggle is finding the motivation to continue in the face of rejection and failure. …. In the end, it’s about finding the resilience to keep putting your words out there and/or finding a new way to tell your story.”
DeVos said she had always wanted to be an author but spent many years as a graphic designer and art director in the fashion and professional beauty industries.
Though she was supposed to write a contemporary young adult novel after “Fat Girl on a Plane,” she said, “it was 2015 and the social and political climate in this country made it difficult to focus on upbeat writing. I wanted to change what I was doing. I wrote ‘Day Zero’ and ‘Day One’ which are near-future, quasi-dystopian, political thrillers for teen readers.”
DeVos describes herself as “a massive fan of horror fiction and films” – so much so she used zombies as the primary villains in “Eat Your Heart Out” – a novel about teens visiting a fat farm only to find it crawling with the undead.
She said Stephanie Meyer was her “single biggest influence” but not just because she wrote the phenomenally successful “Twilight” series.
“She was a suburban mom who turned her dream of being a published writer into a reality,” deVos said. “When I decided to focus on getting my first book published, I was also a mom with a small child at home. Meyer made me feel like I should give publishing a shot too.”
Besides the perseverance that Young says writers should have in large doses, deVos also advises would-be writers to “read as much as you can,” and that “one of the best ways to learn how to be a great writer is by reading the work of other writers you admire.”
Like deVos, Young also is excited about the chance to talk vampires and horror fiction Friday at Changing Hands Bookstore.
“Phoenix has a great cast of talented authors,” Young said, “and those interested in writing professionally should try to attend local events. We show up for each other and offer support—and trust me, after hours alone writing at the computer, that support means the world.”
Information: authorsuzanneyoung.com and kellydevos.com and erinjadelange.com