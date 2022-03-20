Two Gilbert natives are making waves for the United States as part of the Navy.
Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Hagerty reenlisted for four years of Navy service aboard USS Constitution while Petty Officer 3rd Class Connor Williams is now serving aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.
“Reenlisting is about having a plan,” said Hagerty. “My plan is to continue serving in the U.S. Navy.”
Hagerty has served in the Navy for 12 years and his previous duty stations include USS Carl Vinson, Naval Base Kitsap Harbor, Wash., Harbor Patrol Unit, Bahrain, and Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific-Bangor Harbor Patrol Unit, Wash.
He is a 2005 graduate of Mesquite High School and serves as a master-at-arms.
The USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
Sailors stationed aboard Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels and earned the nickname of “Old Ironsides” during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
Williams joined the Navy two years ago and serves as a machinist’s mate.
“I joined the Navy to experience more structure in my life and serve the country,” said Williams.
Growing up in Gilbert, Williams attended Arizona College Prepartory-Eerie Campus and graduated in 2015. Today, Williams relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Gilbert to succeed in the military.
“You cannot take care of others if you don’t take care of yourself,” said Williams.
These lessons have helped Williams while serving in the Navy.
Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials.
USS Carl Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Carl Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because strike groups have the unique advantage of mobility, making them far more strategically advantageous than fixed-site bases.
The Carl Vinson and its crew recently returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation.
USS Carl Vinson was the first aircraft carrier to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that represent the “Air Wing of the Future,” including the F-35C Lightning IIs and the CMV-22B Ospreys.
Serving in the Navy means Williams is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“When natural disasters occur, the Navy brings food, water, and medicine,” said Williams.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Williams said he and his fellow sailors have many opportunities during their military service.
“I am most proud to receive a personal excellence award for leading 60 sailors operating a nuclear prototype reactor, while putting in a lot of time making sure that others succeed,” said Williams.
“Being in the Navy means spending a few years of hard work in service to be a part of hundreds of years of tradition and a legacy of standing up to international foes,” added Williams.
This report is based on information from Senior Chief Petty Officer James Thorson, Navy Office of Community Outreach, and Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk, USS Constitution Public Affairs.