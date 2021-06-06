Several newly graduated high school seniors living in Gilbert were honored last month as 1,700 East Valley Institute of Technology grads completed their career training in various fields.
“On the Road to Success” awards were given to Makenna Trapani of Highland High School, who completed the veterinary assistance program at EVIT’s Power Campus, and Kiara Nixon, another Highland student who completed the Early Childhood Education program at EVIT’s main campus in downtown Mesa.
Juniors and seniors in high schools in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and other school districts split their days between their home school and EVIT.
In two ceremonies at Chicago Cubs Sloan Park stadium last month, EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson thanked teachers and staff who returned to campus last August so students would be able to continue their career and technical education, most of which requires hands-on, in-person training.
With strict safety protocols in place, EVIT avoided COVID-19 outbreaks and remained open all year.
“You did what other educators across the nation could not or would not do,” Wilson told a crown of approximately 8,000.
The completion ceremonies also provided the opportunity to honor EVIT’s outstanding students.
Zeina Moumneh, whose home school was SanTan Charter School in Gilbert and was enrolled in the medical assistant program, was named Student of the Year at EVIT’s Power Campus.
Kylie HuntsInWinter, an Arizona Connections Academy senior in the criminal justice program at EVIT, was named Student of the Year for the main campus.
Moumneh was selected to one of the medical assistant program’s top extern sites, and is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and National Society of High School Scholars.
She is also salutatorian of her graduating class and has completed 130 hours of volunteer work at Banner Gateway Medical Center. She will attend Chandler-Gilbert Community College on a Presidential Scholarship next year.
Both students of the year also won a car donated to EVIT and repaired and detailed by students in the automotive and diesel technologies programs.
Madison Thompson, an American Leadership Academy Queen Creek grad in the nursing assistant program at the Power Campus, and Annastasia “Annie” Oswald, EduPrize Charter School senior in the radio/audio production program at the main campus, were honored for community service.
During the Main Campus ceremony, emergency medical technician instructor Traci Plough was honored by her colleagues and students for her dedication as a teacher, mentor and friend.
Plough has continued to teach the EMT program despite undergoing treatment for cancer.
Recordings of the ceremonies for the Power/Apache Junction campuses and the Main/Fountain Hills campuses, ceremony programs and list of completers are available at evit.com/completion.
EVIT students have a 98 percent high school graduation rate, two out of three go on to college, and approximately 94 percent are in jobs related to their training, college or the military within a year of completing their programs.
EVIT is enrolling for the 2021-22 school year. To enroll: evit.com/enroll.