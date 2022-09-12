COLLETTE EVANS
Occupation: Loan originator
Education: B.S. in Mathematics, minor in Computer Science from Brigham Young University; M.A. in Mathematics Education from Arizona State University.
Number of children: 5.
Number of children in GPS schools: 1.
Number of children who graduated from GPS schools: 4.
Prior public office, if any: None.
Community involvement: HOA Board, EVYS Board, Unite for Education Co-Founder.
GPS involvement: Classroom Volunteer, Mathematics Textbook Selection Committee, Zero-Based Budget Committee, Gifted Education Parent Council, Superintendent’s Parent Council, ELA Textbook Selection Committee, Badminton Boosters Treasurer, Highland HS Site Council, Highland HS Orchestra Treasurer.
Number of GPS Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15: 3
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why? I agreed with the decision to increase salaries and hourly wages for all personnel after receiving a budget increase from the state. I have concerns with the recent proposal brought to the board regarding our grading beliefs and practices. While I agree that focusing on mastery of subjects is critical, not having firm deadlines encourages procrastination among students and can create grading headaches for teachers.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board? I would like to review the policies dealing with drug and vaping to see if there is a way to better educate students about their harms and reduce the use and impact on our school campuses.
Why are you running for the board? I am running because I want to ensurethat GilbertPublic Schools becomes the premier school district in the state.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office? Along with my ability to problem solve and build consensus, I have built relationships and gained a unique perspective through my years of volunteer service in many different areas of the district.
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers? I would like to see GPS provide more of the necessary school supplies for teachers and keep district paperwork to a minimum to show teachers we value their time in the classroom. I would also like to solicit positive feedback from parents and students that we can pass along to our teachers.
What specific actions would you consider to attract and retain school bus drivers? Should the district revise its transportation program? GPS recently overhauled its transportation program, drastically improving its on-time stats. They also implemented an app allowing parents to track bus routes, and ID badges for bus riders, increasing safety for students and drivers. In addition to these changes, I think small signing or referral incentives could help attract and retain drivers.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools? GPS should be soliciting feedback from families, including exit interviews when students leave GPS to attend charter schools. We should also make our website more accessible and user-friendly. In conjunction with this, we need to better communicate to parents and students all available course options and college and career-ready paths.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at GPS schools? Why or why not? Yes.GPS has recently taken swift steps to secure our schools where they can, including requiring ID badges for high school students and equipping all other schools with cameras and door buzzers for entry into a closed front office. The next phase of installing cameras throughout hallways in all schools will provide further security over the next few years.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district? Yes. GPS has made significant strides the last few years to increase transparency and accountability to taxpayers. They now provide monthly financial reporting, timely bank reconciliations, and have introduced an audit committee which meets quarterly and includes two community members.
How should the district address declining enrollment? In addition to effectively competing with surrounding districts and charter schools, we need to be constantly monitoring our use of buildings and capital to ensure that we are being fiscally responsible with the funds we do have from our current enrollment numbers.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord’s performance and explain your answer: I give Dr. Shane McCord an A for his work as superintendent. He leads with the vision of putting students first, sometimes making those tough calls when they are in the students’ best interest. He empowers his employees to do their job without micromanaging, and respectfully listens and appropriately responds to the community.
Yes or no:
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents? No.
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses? Yes.
Will you respond to media calls/emails? Yes.
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks? No.