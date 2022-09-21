CHAD THOMPSON
Occupation: Real estate investment franchise owner
Education: BS; Arizona State University
Number of children: 4
Number of children in GPS schools: 2
Number of children who graduated from GPS schools: 0
Prior public office, if any: NA
Community involvement: Various service opportunities
GPS involvement: Site Council (District Elementary Schools)
Number of GPS Governing Board meetings you’ve attended in person or online in the 12 months prior to Aug. 15: 6-8
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
The policy I most agree with is bringing back morning recess for our elementary schools. Although morning recess should be every day, bringing it back most morning is a huge benefit to our students. Studies have shown that playtime is a primary way our kids learn and process information.
Bringing recess back in the mornings will allow our younger grades to get exercise and become better, more focused students.
The policy I most disagree with is extending the standards-based grading system through 6th grade. Standards based grading does not teach our children responsibility, consequences, or accountability. This grading system is not objective and does not reflect the student’s ability or proficiency in any particular area.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
The first policy change I plan to address is the implementation of Social Emotional Learning based programs and activities that take time away from academics and force teachers, not licensed in psychology, to practice psychology in an unregulated space on their entire class.
Why are you running for the board?
I entered the race because I was extremely dissatisfied with the way the current board ignored parents and put our children’s education on the back burner during the pandemic. As the race has progressed, I am dedicated to this race because our board continues to allow programs infused with political and social bias to take time away from education and energy away from teachers and staff.
I plan to turn the focus back on education and remove distractions like social emotional learning, comprehensive sex education and whole child education to confuse and misguide our students.
What three personal qualities and or experiences qualify you for office?
There are numerous qualities that the perfect school board member needs to possess. One quality I possess is my ability to understand multiple perspectives. Everyone has different life experiences that shape their views. Being able to take multiple views into consideration is an advantage when making a decision.
Another quality I possess is patience. Parents are passionate about their children and their children’s education. Having patience to listen to parents and understand their thoughts and ideas is key being a successful board member.
My experience as a business owner has prepared me to understand complex budgets and organize operations to be as efficient and effective as possible.
Other than salary and wage increases, what innovative measures should the district consider to retain teachers?
Our teachers are overburdened with tracking and reporting student measures and results. Every year we add to this burden with new curricula and programs that are sold to the district as a help to teachers, but in reality, they take time from teachers that could be spent preparing lessons and materials.
We have to give our teachers back their time so they can be as effective as possible in the classroom.
What specific actions would you consider to attract and retain school bus drivers? Should the district revise its transportation program?
Editor’s note: Not answered.
What 3 specific actions should the district take to compete with charter and private schools?
The primary action that needs to be taken is removing curricula and programs such as comprehensive sex education that alienate parents and students and force them to look for better education options outside of the public system.
The district also needs to improve it’s ability to effectively serve and teach students with disabilities. Lastly, we need to offer do a better job of teaching technical skills through resources like EVIT, to students that do not want to take the traditional path of college after graduation.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at GPS schools? Why or why not?
I think the recent security measures put into place by our district are a step in the right direction. However, we need to do more to deter would be criminals and those seeking to do harm to our students.
We need to remove all “gun free” zone signs from our campuses and we need school resource officers on each campus throughout the school day. Would be criminals need to know that our kids are not sitting ducks in classrooms and that armed personnel are on site and ready to protect our students and staff.
Has the district been sufficiently transparent with spending and when a major problem confronts the district?
Transparency is crucial to ensure trust between the district and the teachers. This trust was broken during the RIF when there was not complete transparency. While on the board, I will be transparent in everything the board does and with each dollar spent. Establishing an environment of transparency and trust will also help GPS retain our excellent teachers and staff.
How should the district address declining enrollment?
What declining enrollment? Our schools have been experiencing an uptick in enrollment since schools opened for full time in person learning. Our elementary schools are adding portable classrooms to accommodate the surge in enrollment.
If, however there is a decline in enrollment the district needs to first answer the question, why are students leaving? The board can then implement the change necessary to welcome returning students and attract new students.
Give a letter grade to Superintendent Dr. Shane McCord’s performance and explain your answer:
Editor’s note: Not answered.
Yes or no:
Has the district been sufficiently inclusive and welcoming to ALL students and parents? Yes
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on campuses?
Yes
Will you respond to media calls/emails? Yes
Should students be required to use see-through backpacks? No