The self-proclaimed world’s largest domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in divorce opened a new office in Gilbert.
Cordell & Cordell, at 1166 E. Warner Road, is the firm’s fourth law office in the state. Altogether, Cordell & Cordell has more than 285 attorneys working in 100 offices across 37 states in the United States and in London.
“Generally speaking, there are stereotypes that go back years and years and years, that in reality, shouldn’t exist,” said Scott C. Trout, executive/managing partner and CEO of Cordell & Cordell.
“Our mission is to level the playing field for men in family law by breaking through these outdated stereotypes that still pervade courts.”
Cordell & Cordell exclusively practices family law with a focus on men’s divorce, child custody, paternity, and modifications – this allows its legal team to have a deeper understanding of the family court system and the battle that men face, according to the firm.
“More than ninety-seven percent of our clientele are men. We want to help men, not only through the most difficult time in their life, but also through a really murky system of divorce,” Trout said.
The Gilbert Sun News asked Trout about the new office:
Q: Why was Gilbert chosen as a location for the new office?
A: Gilbert was chosen because of Cordell & Cordell’s goal to reach as many communities it can to carry out its commitment to advocating for fathers before, during and after divorce. The office location was specifically chosen to more evenly distribute current Arizona offices.
Perceptually, men are still at a disadvantage in family courts, which is why Cordell & Cordell is expanding to Gilbert to help even more men protect their roles in their children’s lives, while safeguarding their financial means to do so.
Q: Does the law firm anticipate more divorces as a fallout of the quarantine?
A: The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create a spike in U.S. divorces in the near future. The ongoing crisis has created a pressure-cooker situation for a lot of marriages: Couples are quarantined at home in close quarters, anxiety is running high and financial stress due to the unstable economy is ratcheting up tension.
We’ve already scheduled more than 1,000 new initial consults in the past two weeks alone. In China, where people are coming out of months-long quarantines, divorce requests can’t be processed fast enough right now. If that’s any indication, we’re in for a surge here in the States.
Q: How many lawyers will work out of the Gilbert location?
A: The Gilbert location will be virtual office, meaning it will be used by appointment only for clients to meet with Cordell & Cordell Arizona attorneys outside Gilbert. The firm currently has nine Arizona-based attorneys.
Information: CordellCordell.com, or 866-323-7529.