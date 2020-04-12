A Chandler dairy farmer says the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing farmers to reluctantly dump some of their milk because there’s no place for their product to go.
Rosemarie Burgos-Zimbelman, a long-time Chandler resident and dairy nutritionist, said school closures and export blockades have disrupted the dairy industry’s distribution channels, causing milk inventories to quickly clog up and not get shipped out.
Burgos-Zimbelman’s family has had a dairy farm near Maricopa since 1997 and said their co-op, the United Dairymen of Arizona, has been dumping up to a million pounds of milk each day due to the public health crisis.
“Everyone’s really scared,” said Burgos-Zimbelman, adding that most dairy farmers are already expecting 2020 to be a bad year for them financially.
United Dairymen’s members collectively produce about 12 million pounds of milk per day. But the current pandemic has been interrupting where farmers are able to deliver their supply.
Mexico announced last month it would temporarily stop accepting Arizona’s exports of dairy products due to the health crisis.
United Dairymen CEO Keith Murfield said that decision will have a major impact on a local industry that generates a $7-billion footprint on Arizona’s economy.
“Mexican exports contribute to over $100 million in sales each year,” Murfield wrote in a statement, “and the inability to move products across the border is catastrophic for our farmers.”
On April 1, Gov. Doug Ducey asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help intervene by getting the Mexican government to come up with alternatives for local businesses that have existing relationships with the country.
“The dairy industry in Arizona is a crucial part of our local food supply, our export market and Arizona’s agricultural sector,” Ducey wrote the agency.
The whole dilemma is more complicated than what the public might think, added Burgos-Zimbelman, because dairies have to keep generating milk despite the market turmoil that’s taking place.
Farmers have to keep milking cows every day, she said, or else the animals get stressed and they get thrown off their schedule.
“It’s not something that we can turn off,” she said.
Once farmers fill up their tanks, the milk then must go through a testing and pasteurization process at separate facilities before it is deemed safe for human consumption.
“It’s not like you can just come to our dairy and fill up a mason jar or gallon jug,” Burgos-Zimbelman added. “It has to go through a process.”
Farmers care deeply about their cows, she said, and hate the idea of sending them off to a slaughterhouse in order to reduce the herd.
“We’re not in the beef business,” Burgos-Zimbelman said, “we’re producing milk and taking care of our cows.”
Though schools and restaurants are likely not buying as much milk as before, grocery stores seem to have no problem selling milk – so much so that some stores started restricting customers to one or two gallons per visit.
As shoppers began stockpiling their grocery carts in early March, stores quickly reacted by setting limitations on several essential food items.
Burgos-Zimbelman said the dairies are trying to get stores to lift these restrictions so shelves can get restocked more frequently. Store managers likely had good intentions, she said, but there’s currently no milk shortage that would necessitate any type of quota.
The East Valley region had once been a mecca for dairy farmers before cities like Chandler and Mesa began to urbanize and develop its farmland into subdivisions.
Now, most farms have either moved south to Pinal County or consolidated their operations with other farmers.
Membership in the UDA has been falling significantly since the 1990s, said Burgos-Zimbleman, who worries some farms might completely perish by the time COVID-19 has subsided.
“Everyone’s really scared,” she said. “But we all know that there’s kids out there without food and we think we just need to find a way to bridge that gap and hopefully survive the next couple months.”
The United Food Bank is accepting donations to help cover the costs of processing and transporting milk so it can be delivered to needy families in Arizona.